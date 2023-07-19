Video Of Akuapem Poloo Rushing Into Yvonne Nelson's Arms At Her School Just Like Mama Melts Many Hearts
- Akuapem Poloo was spotted hanging out with Yvonne Nelson at Just Like Mama from a video the former shared on her Instagram page
- Akuapem Poloo was seen rushing to Yvonne Nelson with excitement as they hugged in the video
- Many people gushed over their friendship after watching the adorable video
Ghanaian actress and author Yvonne Nelson and socialite Akuapem Poloo were spotted hanging out at the former's daycare, Just Like Mama.
Akuapem Poloo delivers three bottles of honey to Yvonne Nelson
In the video, Akuapem Poloo shared, she had arrived at Just Like Mama and, with excitement, walked into the classroom where Yvonne Nelson was.
She ran to the author of I Am Not Yvonne Nelson and hugged her as the latter got up from her chair to greet her.
Sharing the purpose of her visit, Akuapem Poloo said she was there to deliver honey from her business to Yvonne Nelson.
Yvonne gave her money for delivering the three bottles of honey and upon receiving it, she lept for joy.
Reacting to the video, Yvonne Nelson said:
Love you, sweets. You are special❤️
Below is a video of Akuapem Poloo hanging out with Yvonne Nelson at the latter's daycare, Just Like Mama.
Ghanaians gush over Yvonne Nelson and Akuapem Poloo's friendship
The comment section under the post was filled with heart and smiling face with heart eyes emojis as people gushed over Yvonne Nelson and Akuapem Poloo's friendship.
adepa_benny said:
Awwnnn see me smiling❤️❤️
miztoby stated:
My two favorite Ghanaian Actress in one video❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️
gyenyamecashess remarked:
Jah bless your hustle
nana_esi_11 said:
Can’t stop smiling ❤️❤️
elizabeth.yankey stated:
Women supporting women
yaababe_lartey remarked:
I love Yvonne , awwwwn, see me smiling all along ❤️, @akuapem_poloo looking beautiful as always, God bless your hustle
selasi__l commented:
See me #smiling here like you bought from me @yvonnenelsongh
