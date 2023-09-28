DJ Switch took her fervent followers along as she disclosed that she was working on a music project

She noted that she rushed to the studio after closing from school

Many people applauded her and encouraged her in the comment section

American-based Ghanaian DJ, DJ Switch, teased many of her genuine fans with a new song as she posted a video of her recording a song in the studio while the audio was muted.

DJ Switch in the studio.

Source: Instagram

DJ Switch records a new song in the studio

2017 Talented Kids winner DJ Switch got many people excited about her music project when she posted a video of her recording a song in the studio.

Sharing some details in the caption of the post, she said that she rushed to the studio after closing from school.

The post showed DJ Switch's dedication to the music project, which got many people encouraging her in the comments.

"Studio work after school continues #switchup," DJ Switch wrote in the caption of the Instagram post.

Video of DJ Switch recording a song in the studio.

Ghanaians shared their thoughts on DJ Switch's video

Many of DJ Switch's Instagram followers complained about the video's lack of sound, thus affecting how they enjoyed it.

Others were unbothered by the video's lack of sound as they admired her talent and hailed her in the comments.

angelo.trades said:

Tell the producer to lower the mic erh

em_beat_gh said:

Keep it up ma gyal Greater heights await❤️

binasgh said:

Let's go DJ switch

seven_star_mike said:

Hmm... Always cool

_sonofgrace_ said:

Massive can’t wait.

imma_nuel11 said:

No sound.

sliq.em said:

Let’s make a song DJ

oblock_ek_getbackgng said:

Keep up .the hard work.

DJ Switch sings Kwabena Kwabena's Afraid To Lose You

YEN.com.gh previously reported that DJ Switch sang Kwabena Kwabena's Afraid To Lose You while showing off her melodious voice.

She referred to herself as a vocalist as she sang the song in an adorable video. She asked her fervent fans to rate her vocals, which they did by rating her high scores.

Source: YEN.com.gh