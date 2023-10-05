Shatta Wale's ‘Ayoo’ song released in 2017 has made it to the playlist of a DJ in Conakry, Guinea

In a video published online, a group of Ghanaian sports executives visiting Guinea heralded the DJ as he serenaded them

Fans worldwide have reacted to the video explaining why Shatta Wale is the undisputed Dancehall King ahead

Heralded as the African Dancehall King, Shatta Wale's songs continue to gain wide listenership across the continent including Guinea.

In a new video published online, a Guinean DJ was spotted blasting Shatta Wale's 2017-released hit single 'Ayoo'.

The Conakry DJ played Shatta Wale's song in the presence of a dozen Ghanaian visitors reported to be sports officials for the current champions of the Ghana Premier League, Medeama SC.

Ghanaians Surprised As DJ Plays Shatta Wale's Song in Guinea Photo Source: Facebook/ShattaWale , X/SaddickAdams

Source: Facebook

DJ in Guinea plays Shatta Wale'a Ayoo

On September 30, the Ghanaian side played against AC Horoya in the second leg of the CAF Champions League, trailing a goal behind the Guinean contingent.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Despite the loss, Medeama SC progressed to the next stage of the ongoing CAF Champion League due to a heroic 3-1 win in the first leg of the tie.

This called for jubilation, as team members showed off their dance moves, jamming to the Conakry DJ's set, which thoughtfully playlisted Shatta Wale's 'Ayoo'.

Fans hail Shatta Wale after seeing the video of a Guinean DJ playing 'Ayoo'

Shatta Wale being a huge fan favourite in Ghana has made the video a hot topic for netizens. The Ghanaian superstar has become a household name in the Ghanaian entertainment space and is now on to international strides like his forthcoming performance in the UK.

Many have taken this opportunity to revisit the debate about Shatta Wale being Africa's undisputed dancehall king ahead of rivals like Ghana's Stonebwoy.

As netizens congratulated Medeama SC for advancing to the group stages of the CAF Champions League for the first time, they also could not hold back their admiration for Shatta Wale.

Shadrach Amonoo Crabbe said:

Swallow It Or Vomit It!! Shatta Wale Music Don’t Struggle To Fly!! 2023!! And His Music is Still Holding it For Ghana!! That’s The HIT MACHINE!!

Kwabena Koduah said:

Shatta Wale greatest ever in Africa

Flex Germain said:

The biggest international artiste in Ghana

Shatta Wale unveils new girlfriend in latest photos

Meanwhile, Shatta Wale has unveiled his new girlfriend online, a pretty lady called Maali.

Shatta Wale shared lovely together moments with the gorgeous Maali as he announced that he had fallen in love.

The photos sparked mixed reactions from the followers of the Shatta Movement boss as many fans crossed their fingers to see what next.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh