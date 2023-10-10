Actress and socialite Efia Odo shared videos and pictures from her vacation trip

She slayed in a three-piece swimwear that flaunted her curves

Many people shared their admiration for Efia Odo as they drooled over how stunning she looked in her swimwear

Model and actress Efia Odo turned many heads on social media when she posted pictures and videos of her slaying in a three-piece crocheted swimwear.

Efia Odo in swimwear. Image Credit: @efia_odo

Source: Instagram

Efia Odo in swimwear, shares vacation photos and videos

Efia Odo rocked a three-piece crocheted swimwear that comprised of a bra, pant and cover-up skirt.

Captioning the Instagram post, Efia Odo advised her friends and ardent followers not to disturb her. She wrote her message and highlighted it with an asterisk at the beginning and the end.

*Do not disturb*

See Efia Odo's lovely vacation photos and videos here.

Ghanaians shared their views on Efia Odo's vacation photos and videos

Sharing their views on Efia Odo's post, many people talked about how stunning she looked in her three-piece crocheted swimwear. They gushed over her and stated that she was their favourite person.

helinaappiah said:

I just love you girl

paulphylo said:

Will disturb you❤️you look cute I am done disturbing

citi.godd said:

This is how we like it in the town

sexygangstar said:

You are one of my favourite gals in the world

flipfauzi said:

Chai this girl dey bee brutaaa

belindadzattah said:

Baddie in our country .. bring me some beef patties and Jamaican rum ❤️

funaya_ said:

Selxy Mami

officialtessybrown said:

She's the queen of Ghana

efya_.serwaah said:

Forever that gurl

Michy slays in pant and bra, flaunts flawless skin

Meanwhile, in a related story, YEN.com.gh reported that the former girlfriend of Ghanaian dancehall artiste Shatta Wale showed off her smooth skin in a yellow two-piece swimwear.

It was a high waist pant which was multicoloured, and she paired it with a bright yellow bra which complimented her skin tone.

Ghanaians thronged the post's comment section to show their admiration for how gorgeous Michy looked in a bra and a pant.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh