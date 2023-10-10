Efia Odo Excites Adult Fans As She Slays In 3-Piece Crochet Swimwear On Vacation: "Selxy Mami"
- Actress and socialite Efia Odo shared videos and pictures from her vacation trip
- She slayed in a three-piece swimwear that flaunted her curves
- Many people shared their admiration for Efia Odo as they drooled over how stunning she looked in her swimwear
Model and actress Efia Odo turned many heads on social media when she posted pictures and videos of her slaying in a three-piece crocheted swimwear.
Efia Odo in swimwear, shares vacation photos and videos
Efia Odo rocked a three-piece crocheted swimwear that comprised of a bra, pant and cover-up skirt.
Captioning the Instagram post, Efia Odo advised her friends and ardent followers not to disturb her. She wrote her message and highlighted it with an asterisk at the beginning and the end.
*Do not disturb*
See Efia Odo's lovely vacation photos and videos here.
Ghanaians shared their views on Efia Odo's vacation photos and videos
Sharing their views on Efia Odo's post, many people talked about how stunning she looked in her three-piece crocheted swimwear. They gushed over her and stated that she was their favourite person.
helinaappiah said:
I just love you girl
paulphylo said:
Will disturb you❤️you look cute I am done disturbing
citi.godd said:
This is how we like it in the town
sexygangstar said:
You are one of my favourite gals in the world
flipfauzi said:
Chai this girl dey bee brutaaa
belindadzattah said:
Baddie in our country .. bring me some beef patties and Jamaican rum ❤️
funaya_ said:
Selxy Mami
officialtessybrown said:
She's the queen of Ghana
efya_.serwaah said:
Forever that gurl
Michy slays in pant and bra, flaunts flawless skin
Meanwhile, in a related story, YEN.com.gh reported that the former girlfriend of Ghanaian dancehall artiste Shatta Wale showed off her smooth skin in a yellow two-piece swimwear.
It was a high waist pant which was multicoloured, and she paired it with a bright yellow bra which complimented her skin tone.
Ghanaians thronged the post's comment section to show their admiration for how gorgeous Michy looked in a bra and a pant.
