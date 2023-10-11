The East Legon Executive Fitness Club, led by Dr Ernest Ofori Sarpong, commiserated with former President John Agyekum Kufuor over the loss of his wife, Theresa Kufuor

Ghanaian millionaires Dr Osei Kwame Despite and Dr Ernest Ofori Sarpong, together with the East Legon Executive Fitness Club, commiserated with former President John Agyekum Kufuor over the loss of his wife.

Kufuor, and the East Legon Executive Club at the former's residence in Peduase. Image Credit: @utvghana

East Legon Executive Fitness Club visits Kufuor

Dr Osei Kwame Despite, Dr Ernest Ofori Sarpong and the East Legon Executive Club visited the residence of former President John Agyekum Kufuor on October 10, 2023.

The purpose of their visit was to mourn with the former President after he lost his wife and first lady, Theresa Kufuor, on October 1, 2023, who passed on at their residence in Peduase.

The purpose of the visit

Leading the team, the President of the East Legon Executive Fitness Club, Dr Ofori Sarpong, thanked former President Kufuor for always being there for them despite his busy schedule.

He noted that Kufuor recently graced the St. Michael Specialist Hospital opening of one of their members, Michael Benahane, so it was right to show their support during these challenging times.

They presented a truckload of Special Ice drinks, water and other items to the bereaved family.

Kufuor thanks the team.

In his speech, Kufuor thanked the men for visiting him during these challenging times as he mourned the passing of Theresa Kufuor. He stated that their presence uplifted his spirit.

Video of Osei Kwame Despite and Ernest Ofori Sarpong commiserating with former President John Agyekum Kufuor over the loss of his wife, Theresa Kufuor.

Ghanaians shared their thoughts on the gesture

Many people were glad to see and hear the voice of former President Kufuor and prayed for strength for him as he mourned his late wife, Theresa Kufuor.

Others also applauded Osei Kwame Despite, Ernest Ofori Sarpong and the East Legon Executive members for commiserating with the former president and supporting him with Special Ice water and drinks.

spendioak said:

Kuffour's voice is so powerful ❤️

lorretta.adjei said:

May the good Lord truly bless them

naanayaarita said:

Mu y3 mani y3 f3 dodo Ghana mann tai mua kyi

mrkwadwoantwi said:

My condolences to the JAK

knust_celebrities said:

Gentle Jack is a great man

padero_cafe said:

Well-spoken JAK

effouaholdbrooksmith said:

His voice alone

Kufuor was seen crying after Theresa’s death

In another related story, YEN.com.gh reported that former President John Agyekum Kufuor was videoed crying following the death of his wife and former first lady Theresa Kufuor.

Kufour is captured in a trending video wiping away tears as he engages with sympathisers mourning with him.

Former First Lady Theresa Kufuor died on Sunday, October 1, 2023, at 87, in her home at Peduase.

Source: YEN.com.gh