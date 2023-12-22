Black Sherif held his annual Mozama Disco concert on December 21, 2023, and during the show, he gave his fans gifts

While giving out the gifts, he spotted a lady who was his dining hall prefect back in senior high school

The musician was elated to see an old schoolmate and gave her one of the gift packages

Ghanaian musician Black Sherif, during his annual Mozama Disco concert on December 21, 2023, decided to connect with his fans in a personal way by giving them Christmas presents. The musician took a moment to share the joy of the season by distributing gifts to his audience.

As the gifts were being handed out, Black Sherif's eyes fell upon a familiar face in the crowd. The lady he spotted, according to him, was his former dining hall prefect from their days in senior high school. The musician was excited to see her and thanked her for coming to his concert.

Black Sherif personally approached the lady and handed her one of the gift packages that he was sharing. A video of the beautiful moment was shared on social media, and many Ghanaians admired Blako's down-to-earth nature.

Black Sheirf wins hearts

Black Sherif dances

In another story, Talented Ghanaian rapper Black Sherif got many people laughing hard at his dance moves as he imitated the signature moves of Nigerian dancer Poco Lee.

The hilarious video was captured during rehearsals of his long-awaited Zaama Disco Concert, which will happen on Thursday, December 21, 2023, at the La Palm Royal Beach Hotel.

Many advised him to refrain from dancing since his moves were hilarious.

