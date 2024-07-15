Ghanaian dancer Championrolie was set to embark on an Asia tour after a successful Europe tour

As such, he was coached by a white TikToker known as Cindy Longwani on how to use chopsticks to eat jollof rice and spicy noodles

The video got many people laughing hard as he complained about when he would finish his meal

Famous Ghanaian dancer Championrolie took tutorials on how to eat using chopsticks, and the viral video had many people laughing hard.

Championrolie's TikTok video where he takes chopsticks lessons has many Ghanaians laughing. Image credit: @cindy_longwani

Source: TikTok

Championrolie learnt how to use chopsticks

In the video, Championrolie was served with a disposable bowl of spicy noodles and jollof rice. TikToker Cindy Longwani encouraged him to use chopsticks instead of a fork.

He asked the coach when he would finish enjoying the meal since, with his chopsticks, he could only pick a strand or two of the noodles and a few grains of rice at a time.

The talented dancer was coached on how to use chopsticks. However, he failed at his first lesson and proceeded to use the fork since that was what he was comfortable with.

In the caption of the video shared by Cindy, she noted that they were preparing for the Ghanaian dancer's Asia tour and, as such, needed to learn how to use chopsticks. The Asia tour comes after a successful campaign in Europe.

"Food chronicles with Championrolie - How are preparing @Championrolie for Asia tour -Chopstick lessons ."

Below is a video of Championrolie learning how to use chopsticks.

Reactions to the video of Championrolie using chopsticks

The video of Championrolie eating jollof rice and noodles with chopsticks got many people laughing hard, as others talked about things he said in the video that made them laugh.

Below are the hilarious reactions to the video of Championrolie using chopsticks to eat noodles:

Aqosuah Queenie❤️ said:

"Abi you go come back to Kotobabi Abi you go stay"

ANGIE said:

"Gaddwhat time will you finish got me rolling"

Victoriaᥫ᭡ said:

"Even his finger tips were confused"

erkuabiney@1 said:

"Prepared for Asia tour was my highlight ...God bless You M1"

Eri~ said:

"What time will you finish made me laugh loud Oh Kwabena"

MageretSandy said:

"i was trying this one day after work I jus threw the chop sticks away and i enjoyed with my spoon for the rice"

Lorlor Armah said:

"Osiii wat time will u finish"

efyaberry said:

"this one i can't laugh alone oo. eeii champion"

