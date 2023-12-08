Bola Ray was elated to receive professional boxer Freezy Macbones at his office

The purpose of his visit was to invite the CEO of media conglomerate, EIB Network Group to his next bought against Senegal's Seydou Konate

Many people cheered Freezy Macbones in the comment section as they shared their anticipation for his next bout

Famous Ghanaian boxer Freezy Macbones paid a visit to the CEO of media conglomerate, EIB Network Group, Bola Ray, to invite him to his next fight.

Freezy Macbones and Bola Ray in photos. Image Credit: @bolarayofficial and @freezy_macbones_official

Source: Instagram

Freezy Macbones visited Bola Ray and invited him to his next bout

Bola Ray shared a lovely video of Freezy Macbones visiting his office as he gave him a warm welcome and chatted.

Bola Ray eulogised the boxer and likened him to the legendary American former professional boxer Mike Tyson. Adding that, he is destined for greatness.

Sharing details about the next fight in the Instagram post, Freezy Macbones noted that it will take place on December 23, 2023, and he would be fighting Seydou Konate for the second time.

The fight will be the boxer's first fight after losing the Paris 2024 Olympic Games qualifying bout to Senegal's Seydou Konate.

Video of Freezy Macbones visiting Bola Ray at his office.

Ghanaians react to the video of Bola Ray and Freezy Macbones

Many people were overjoyed that Freezy Macbones had resumed fighting as he shared details of his next fight with Seydou Konate.

g.i.jonez00 said:

Freezy’s fight 23rd December gonna be Crazyyyyy big fight

dantic5607 said:

I know one day i will meet you sir ❤️

sylviawoodeamissah said:

You are an inspiration

bobbybfitness said:

Let’s goooooo Freezy time ️

official_nateboxer7 said:

Let’s go your time brother

Photos of Freezy Macbones meeting Bola Ray at the latter's office.

Freezy gets emotional as he visits mud house he grew up in

YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaian-born UK boxer Freezy Macbones, in a video, visited where he grew up and showed people the mud house he used to live in with his family.

The successful boxer said when he used to live in the house, there was no electricity and no access to clean water. He jumped up and down in excitement as he reflected on how far he had come in life.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh