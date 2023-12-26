2023 had its ups and downs for many people, and Ghanaian celebrities are no exception.

Some Ghanaian celebrities however had their breakthrough as they built houses and even ensured that they were fully furnished.

In this article, YEN.com.gh brings you a list of four Ghanaians celebrities who built houses and apartments in 2023 within different parts of the country.

1. Agya Koo

Celebrated Ghanaian actor Agya Koo tops the list of celebrities to build and fully furnish his mansion in 2023.

The actor and musician unveiled his newly-built mansion at Kwadaso Denkyemuoso at Kumasi on June 4, 2023.

Prior to the unveiling ceremony, a video of the edifice popped up online which proved that the Oyaa Suro Oyaa actor built a plush home which could be likened to a chief's palace.

2. Ypee

2023 will go down as an eventful year for Ypee who got a breakthrough as he too joined the enviable list of Ghanaian celebrities to flaunt their homes.

The Kumerica himaker took to his TikTok page to share a video showing off his impressive mansion.

One notable feature was the large-sized swimming pool at the corner of the compound, adding an extra touch of luxury to the already impressive surroundings.

3.Okese 1

The third person who left many in awe by flaunting his house in 2023 was Ghanaian rapper Okese 1.

In an interview with Zionfelix, Okese 1 revealed that it took him six months to build an eight-bedroom house at Kumasi in the Ashanti region.

The rapper further disclosed that this was his fourth house.

4. Guru

Popular rapper Guru completes the list of Ghanaians to flaunt houses they built in 2023.

Guru built an array of his extensive array of apartments in Kumasi which he has however opted to rent out the apartments.

The Pooley hitmaker took Zionfelix on a tour of the more than 15 distinct buildings spread across a vast land.

Some of the buildings have three bedrooms, while others offer two, providing a diverse range of options to potential renters.

Many who saw the video extended their congratulations to him for his well-deserved success.

