A lady who looks like Ghanaian actor Sumsum Ahuofe has gone viral because of their uncanny resemblance

The lady shared a video of her on a flight and many people were quick to point out how much she looked like the actor

In the comments section of the video, some Ghanaians asked the lady if she was in any way related to the actor

A woman has become an overnight viral sensation due to her striking resemblance to popular Ghanaian actor Sumsum Ahuofe. The uncanny likeness between the lady and the actor has sparked a wave of excitement and curiosity among netizens.

The lady shared a video of herself on a flight on her TikTok page, quickly catching the attention of viewers. Many were swift to highlight the resemblance between her and the well-known Ghanaian actor.

Ghanaians, in particular, were quick to draw comparisons and were eager to find out if there was any connection between the lady and Sumsum Ahuofe.

Some Ghanaians have even gone as far as suggesting that the lady could pass as Sumsum Ahuofe's twin sister.

Susum Ahuofe lookalike sparks reactions

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

user5868531239061 said:

Come to Ghana ur twin brother is here

Lynbillz reacted:

You look like Sumsum from Ghana

ask of bby Cynthia commented:

Just finished searching for sumsum I think na her senior bro

SHEILA said:

Eii so what has this video got to do with this our Ghana SumSum?aah

Ion know reacted:

Are you sumsum sister

user5868531239061 wrote:

Come to Ghana ur twin brother is here

Hajia Bintu lookalike

In another story, a TikTok video of a young lady reacting to moves by some to label her as Hajia Bintu's lookalike has gone viral on social media.

She expressed surprise that even some family relatives tell her she resembles the socialite.

Many people who reacted to the video also shared their views on the issue, with many agreeing with her.

