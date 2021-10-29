Asili Coffee Purveyors Limited, a recognized coffee brand in Africa was set up by a young Ghanaian entrepreneur, John Nana Addo Francois

John Nana Addo Francois, a young Ghanaian entrepreneur, has narrated a breathtaking story of how he became an entrepreneur after quitting his 'dream job'.

In an interview on the YouTube channel, 21 minutes with KKB, the CEO of Asili Coffee Purveyors Limited disclosed that from childhood, he had wanted to work in one of the leading banks in Ghana.

However, just 12 months into securing such a job and living his dream as a member of the ‘white-collar family’, John Nana Addo Francois quit.

Without anything in sight immediately, the courageous young man spent the next few weeks thinking of what his next line of action should be when it hit him that farming and coffee would be a great combination.

With no knowledge whatsoever in farming, interest was enough to get the ball rolling for the 31-year-old Akora who went into local farms to learn on the job and come up with a business model for his venture.

Just a few years down the line, his firm has become one of Africa’s finest premium coffee brands and is exporting to several countries on the continent and in the United States of America.

