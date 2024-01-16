DJ Slim has fired back at Firestick cautioning people to desist from making ignorant people famous

In a 20-minute rant on his YouTube channel, DJ Slim educated his viewers on his journey and background with the feud with Firestick

According to DJ Slim, if Firestick claims he is a top fashion critic, he (DJ Slim) wants to know which top brand follows him (Firestick)

The internet has connected the world, but the introduction of social media has brought everyone even closer. Just like everything has its good and bad side, social media also has its pros and cons.

Controversial socialite Emmanuel Sandyman, popularly known as Firestick, is once again in the news for reasons that are not the most ravishing.

Renowned DJ and media personality DJ Slim has descended heavily on Firestick and has cautioned people to desist from making ignorant people famous.

DJ Slim has fires back at Firestick

Background of the DJ Slim - Firestick Feud

DJ Slim in a 20-minute rant went off on Firestick, educating the viewers on his journey and trashing everything Firestick has said about him with facts. DJ Slim also shared a little background about their feud and said it all started when he sat in for Andy Dosty on the Hitz FM morning show “Daybreak Hitz” and had a discussion with guest Osebo the Fashionista.

During their discussions, he asked Osebo if it was possible to spot a fake brand from a distance. Osebo responded that top designers sometimes struggle to differentiate an original brand from a fake. According to DJ Slim, he then concluded that Firestick does what he does on social media to chase clout. In Firestick’s response, he threw shots at both Osebo and DJ Slim saying that the DJ’s show on YouTube is a rip-off of Charlie Sloth’s “Fire in the Booth”.

Who made Firestick an authority when it comes to fashion? In his rebuttal to Osebo’s claims during my interview with him, his response extended to me and that is where I have an issue. He says the show I host on my YouTube channel is a rip-off of Uk DJ Charlie Sloth’s show. I don’t mind him sharing his opinion, however, if he had done his research he would know that freestyle rap shows have been there since the inception of hip-hop. So, I’d like to ask Firestick one question, even if I have copied Charlie Sloth, he follows me, which fashion brand follows you?

Watch the video below:

Netizens React

YEN.com.gh has gathered some reactions below:

@timewithmcpablotv7438 said:

DJ Slim is indeed my mentor. You make sense always.

@SarkUpdates said:

Slim is speaking some fact

@jephthahbuabin5759 said:

Charle you destroy the guy kraaaa oo

@abdulhanandc8214 said:

Ahh Slim,,,na so your mouth dey pain?

