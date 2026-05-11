The community of Ayanfuri in the Central Region has been thrown into shock after the accidental death of its Mmratehene, Nana Kwabena Okyere

A video footage captured the moment the chief accidentally discharged a pump-action shotgun into his chest while performing a customary dance

Although bystanders rushed the traditional leader to a nearby medical facility for emergency treatment, he tragically succumbed to the major injuries

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A community in the Central Region of Ghana has been plunged into mourning following the sudden passing of a prominent traditional leader during a public ceremony.

Nana Kwabena Okyere, the Mmratehene of Ayanfuri, lost his life after a celebratory display took a horrific turn.

A prominent Ghanaian chief passes away after reportedly shooting himself in the chest during a traditional display. Photo credit: UGC.

Source: UGC

According to reports, the incident occurred on Saturday, May 9 2026, during a funeral service in the mining town of Ayanfuri.

The traditional ruler was participating in the festivities and performing a customary display when he accidentally discharged a firearm into himself.

Eyewitnesses watched in horror as the customary celebration turned into a scene of chaos and despair.

A video recording of the event, which has since gone viral on social media, captured the Mmratehene in a jubilant mood, dancing and brandishing a pump-action shotgun.

The footage shows a spectator spraying cash on the chief as he gestured with the weapon.

How the chief accidentally shot himself

At several points during the dance, as seen in footage on X, the chief was seen pointing the muzzle of the gun towards his chest and shoulder while manipulating the trigger.

Although the weapon failed to discharge initially, the situation turned fatal after he racked the gun and pulled the trigger again.

The resulting shot struck him at close range, causing him to collapse instantly. Following the accidental discharge, bystanders and mourners rushed to the chief's aid.

He was immediately transported to a nearby health centre for emergency treatment.

Despite the efforts of medical staff to stabilise his condition, the Mmratehene succumbed to the severity of his injuries.

Proofreading by Bruce Douglas, copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

Source: YEN.com.gh