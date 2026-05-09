The TGMA Artist of the Year 2026 award was won by Black Sherif at the 2026 Telecel Ghana Music Awards, held on May 9 at the Grand Arena of the Accra International Conference Centre

Medikal, Kofi Kinaata and Stonebwoy were among the night's big winners, claiming honours in Hiplife Song, Highlife Artist and Reggae/Dancehall Artist categories respectively

The late Daddy Lumba was honoured with the Lifetime Achievement Award, with the full winners list compiled and updated by YEN.com.gh

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The 2026 TGMA awards came off on the night of Saturday, May 9, 2026, at the Grand Arena of the Accra International Conference Centre, with many Ghanaians seeking to know the Artist of the Year winner.

YEN.comgh compiles the full list of winners at the 2026 Telecel Ghana Music Awards held on May 9, 2026, at the Accra International Conference Centre. Image credit: Charterhouse

Source: Facebook

The awards began with some artists such as Medikal and Kofi Kinaata securing early wins, while others patiently waited to secure victory in the biggest honour of the night.

The Artist of the Year award, the most prestigious, pitted Black Sherif against Medikal, Stonebwoy, Wendy Shay, Sarkodie, and Diana Hamilton.

Below is the full list of winners from the awards night, as compiled and updated by YEN.com.gh.

Hiplife song of the year

Shoulder - Medikal ft Shatta Wale & Beeztrap Kotm (Winner)

HABIT - Fameye feat. Medikal

Tontonte - Ko-jo Cue feat. AratheJay & Ofori Amponsah

Next Door - Kojo Blak ft Sarkodie

Messiah - Sarkodie ft Kweku Flick

Badness - Kwesi Amewuga

Highlife song of the year

Kofi Kinaata - It is finished (Winner)

Foko! - King Paluta

Aso II - Kwabena Kwabena ft Stonebwoy & Kofi Kinaata

Obi Adi -Amerado

Do Better - Kuami Eugene

Best Male Vocal Performance

Akoma - Asiama (Winner)

By Prayer - Perez Musik

Time ‘LiveSession’ - Deon Boakye

Yehoda - Carl Clottey

Catch-22 - Josh Blakk

Best Female Vocal Performance

See Me Through - Grace Charles (by Team Eternity GH)

Beni Tookwɛiloi - Lordina the Soprano

Breathe - Cina Soul

Amin - Enam (Winner)

Show Me How to Love - Niiella

Best HipHop song

WHERE DEM BOYS - Black Sherif (Winner)

Balenciaga - O’Kenneth

Violence - Sarkodie ft Kweku Smoke

Adu The Borga - Kweku Smoke

Same Timbs - Gonaboy

The matter - Lalid

Collaboration of the Year

Excellent - Kojo Blak FT Kelvyn Boy

Gymnastic - KiDi ft olivethe boy & Kojo Blak

Crazy Love - Wendy Shay ft Olivetheboy

Violence - Sarkodie ft Kweku Smoke

Shoulder - Medikal ft Shatta & Beeztrap (Winner)

Aso II - Kwabena Kwabena ft Stonebwoy & Kinaata

International collaboration of the year

Shake It To The Max rmx - MOLIY, Shenseea, Skillibeng, Silent Addy (Winner)

So It Goes - Black Sherif ft Fireboydml

Too Late Remix - Wendy Shay ft Bedjine, Phina & Guchi

Meet 4 Corner - Lasmid ft. Tml Vibez

See What We’ve Done - King Promise ft Mr Eazi

Body Go - Moliy ft Tyla

Best Afropop Song

Sankofa - Gyakie

Sacrifice - Black Sherif (Winner)

Gidi - Stonebwoy

See What We’ve Done - King Promise feat Mr Eazi

Bend - Olivetheboy ft Sarkodie

Olivia - Lasmid

Best Afrobeats song

Excellent - Kojo Blak ft Kelvyn Boy (Winner)

Crazy Love - Wendy Shay Ft OLIVETHEBOY

Gymnastic - KiDi ft Olivetheboy & Kojo Blak

No Issues - Lasmid ft King Promise

OMG - Mr Drew Ft OliveTheBoy

Best Reggae/Dancehall song

Shake it to the Max rmx - MOLIY, SHENSEEA, SKILLIBENG, SILENT ADDY (Winner)

Torcher - Stonebwoy

Larger Than Life (LTL) - Cina Soul feat. Stonebwoy

Summer King - Samini

Talisman - Arathejay ft Stonebwoy

Pharaoh - Amerado

Best Music Video

Excellent - KOJO BLAK ft Kelvyn Boy Directed by Henry Akrong

Sacrifice - Black Sherif Directed by Meekah Jagun

Welcome to Africa - Medikal Directed by Xbills Ebenezer

Shine - Stonebwoy Directed by YAW SKYFACE

Chaana - Samini ft Soweto Gospel Choir Directed by Yaw Skyface

Put am on God - AratheJay Directed by David Duncan (Winner)

Best Urban/Contemporary gospel song

Ebefa - Ewura Abena

Big God Afro - Kofi Owusu Peprah (Winner)

Aha Ye (The Good Place) - Diana Hamilton ft Ntokozo Mbambo & Elder Mireku

Ready - SCOTT EVANS

Stamina - Kofi Karikari

Yehoda - Carl Clottey ft Luigi Maclean

Best Gospel Artist

Piesie Esther

Diana Hamilton (Winner)

MOG Music

Kofi Owusu Peprah

Mabel Okyere

Nana Yaw Ofori-Atta

Best Producer of the Year

Shoulder - A’town (Winner)

Best Afrobeats/Afropop Artist

Wendy Shay (Winner)

Kojo Blak

KiDi

Olivetheboy

Gyakie

Moliy

Best Traditional Gospel Song

Correct - Joyce Blessing ft King Paluta

Nyame Ye - Piesie Esther (Winner)

So far so good - Mabel Okyere

M'aseda - Kofi Owusu Preprah ft Diana Hamilton

Akorfala - Celestine Donkor ft Diana Hamilton

BABA GOD (MATTHEW 6:26) - Paul Enana

Black Sherif wins Artist of the Year at the 2026 Telecel Ghana Music Awards, beating out Medikal, Wendy Shay and others in a night filled with multiple winners. Image credit: @GhMusicAwards

Source: Twitter

Best African song

With You - Davido ft Omah Lay (Winner)

Audio Engineer of the Year

Enso Nyame Y3 - Daniel Grüll (Winner)

Song Writer of the Year

Have Mercy II - Kofi Kinaata

Take Me Home - Cofi Boham

Sacrifice - Black Sherif (Winner)

Obi Nnim (Obinim) Akwaboah

Send Them a Prayer - Stonebwoy

Abebrese - Ko-Jo Cue

Best Rap Performance

4GG (For God's Glory) - Joe Kay

Abebrese - Ko-Jo Cue

Violence - Sarkodie

Mensei Da - Strongman (Winner)

5th August 9 - Lyrical Joe

Welcome to Africa - Medikal

Lifetime Achievement Award

Daddy Lumba (Winner)

Best Reggae/Dancehall Artist

Samini

Ras Kuuku

Stonebwoy (Winner)

Best Hiplife/Hiphop Artist

Black Sherif

Medikal (Winner)

Kweku Smoke

Sarkodie

Ko-Jo Cue

O'kenneth

Best Group

Soul Winners

Lali x Lola

Keche (Winner)

Bethel Revival

Best Highlife Artiste

Fameye

King Paluta

Kwabena Kwabena

Kofi Kinaata (Winner)

Kuami Eugene

Record of the Year

Chaana - Samini ft Soweto Gospel Choir

Akoma - Asiama

For my good - Soul winners ft Joe Mettle

Afa - Enam

Kwame Macho - Rama Blak

Enso Nyame Y3 - Kwabena Kwabena (Winner)

Best New Artist

Kojo Blak (Winner)

Gonaboy

Lalid

Adom Kiki

Album/EP of the Year

Iron Boy - Black Sherif (Winner)

Torcher - Stonebwoy

After Midnight - Gyakie

Disturbation II - Medikal

Ready - Wendy Shay

Walk With Me - Kweku Smoke

Music for Good

Tree for Life - Nacee

Crox it Out (Cancer) - Lali x Lola (Winner)

Stop Galamsey Now - Nacee

Asaase Nnwom - Rama Blak & OpokuBrew

Most Popular Song of the Year

Shoulder - Medikal ft Shatta Wale & Beeztrap KOTM (Winner)

Foko ! - King Paluta

Sacrifice - Black Sherif

Crazy Love - Wendy Shay ft Olivetheboy

Gymnastic - KiDi ft Olivetheboy & Kojo Blak

Nyame Ye - Piesie Esther

Artist of the Year

Black Sherif (Winner)

Below is a Twitter post confirming Black Sherif's victory at the 2026 TGMA awards.

Source: YEN.com.gh