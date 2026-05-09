Who Won TGMA Artist of the Year? Full Winners List at Telecel Ghana Music Awards 2026
- The TGMA Artist of the Year 2026 award was won by Black Sherif at the 2026 Telecel Ghana Music Awards, held on May 9 at the Grand Arena of the Accra International Conference Centre
- Medikal, Kofi Kinaata and Stonebwoy were among the night's big winners, claiming honours in Hiplife Song, Highlife Artist and Reggae/Dancehall Artist categories respectively
- The late Daddy Lumba was honoured with the Lifetime Achievement Award, with the full winners list compiled and updated by YEN.com.gh
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The 2026 TGMA awards came off on the night of Saturday, May 9, 2026, at the Grand Arena of the Accra International Conference Centre, with many Ghanaians seeking to know the Artist of the Year winner.
The awards began with some artists such as Medikal and Kofi Kinaata securing early wins, while others patiently waited to secure victory in the biggest honour of the night.
The Artist of the Year award, the most prestigious, pitted Black Sherif against Medikal, Stonebwoy, Wendy Shay, Sarkodie, and Diana Hamilton.
Below is the full list of winners from the awards night, as compiled and updated by YEN.com.gh.
Hiplife song of the year
Shoulder - Medikal ft Shatta Wale & Beeztrap Kotm (Winner)
HABIT - Fameye feat. Medikal
Tontonte - Ko-jo Cue feat. AratheJay & Ofori Amponsah
Next Door - Kojo Blak ft Sarkodie
Messiah - Sarkodie ft Kweku Flick
Badness - Kwesi Amewuga
Highlife song of the year
Kofi Kinaata - It is finished (Winner)
Foko! - King Paluta
Aso II - Kwabena Kwabena ft Stonebwoy & Kofi Kinaata
Obi Adi -Amerado
Do Better - Kuami Eugene
Best Male Vocal Performance
Akoma - Asiama (Winner)
By Prayer - Perez Musik
Time ‘LiveSession’ - Deon Boakye
Yehoda - Carl Clottey
Catch-22 - Josh Blakk
Best Female Vocal Performance
See Me Through - Grace Charles (by Team Eternity GH)
Beni Tookwɛiloi - Lordina the Soprano
Breathe - Cina Soul
Amin - Enam (Winner)
Show Me How to Love - Niiella
Best HipHop song
WHERE DEM BOYS - Black Sherif (Winner)
Balenciaga - O’Kenneth
Violence - Sarkodie ft Kweku Smoke
Adu The Borga - Kweku Smoke
Same Timbs - Gonaboy
The matter - Lalid
Collaboration of the Year
Excellent - Kojo Blak FT Kelvyn Boy
Gymnastic - KiDi ft olivethe boy & Kojo Blak
Crazy Love - Wendy Shay ft Olivetheboy
Violence - Sarkodie ft Kweku Smoke
Shoulder - Medikal ft Shatta & Beeztrap (Winner)
Aso II - Kwabena Kwabena ft Stonebwoy & Kinaata
International collaboration of the year
Shake It To The Max rmx - MOLIY, Shenseea, Skillibeng, Silent Addy (Winner)
So It Goes - Black Sherif ft Fireboydml
Too Late Remix - Wendy Shay ft Bedjine, Phina & Guchi
Meet 4 Corner - Lasmid ft. Tml Vibez
See What We’ve Done - King Promise ft Mr Eazi
Body Go - Moliy ft Tyla
Best Afropop Song
Sankofa - Gyakie
Sacrifice - Black Sherif (Winner)
Gidi - Stonebwoy
See What We’ve Done - King Promise feat Mr Eazi
Bend - Olivetheboy ft Sarkodie
Olivia - Lasmid
Best Afrobeats song
Excellent - Kojo Blak ft Kelvyn Boy (Winner)
Crazy Love - Wendy Shay Ft OLIVETHEBOY
Gymnastic - KiDi ft Olivetheboy & Kojo Blak
No Issues - Lasmid ft King Promise
OMG - Mr Drew Ft OliveTheBoy
Best Reggae/Dancehall song
Shake it to the Max rmx - MOLIY, SHENSEEA, SKILLIBENG, SILENT ADDY (Winner)
Torcher - Stonebwoy
Larger Than Life (LTL) - Cina Soul feat. Stonebwoy
Summer King - Samini
Talisman - Arathejay ft Stonebwoy
Pharaoh - Amerado
Best Music Video
Excellent - KOJO BLAK ft Kelvyn Boy Directed by Henry Akrong
Sacrifice - Black Sherif Directed by Meekah Jagun
Welcome to Africa - Medikal Directed by Xbills Ebenezer
Shine - Stonebwoy Directed by YAW SKYFACE
Chaana - Samini ft Soweto Gospel Choir Directed by Yaw Skyface
Put am on God - AratheJay Directed by David Duncan (Winner)
Best Urban/Contemporary gospel song
Ebefa - Ewura Abena
Big God Afro - Kofi Owusu Peprah (Winner)
Aha Ye (The Good Place) - Diana Hamilton ft Ntokozo Mbambo & Elder Mireku
Ready - SCOTT EVANS
Stamina - Kofi Karikari
Yehoda - Carl Clottey ft Luigi Maclean
Best Gospel Artist
Piesie Esther
Diana Hamilton (Winner)
MOG Music
Kofi Owusu Peprah
Mabel Okyere
Nana Yaw Ofori-Atta
Best Producer of the Year
Shoulder - A’town (Winner)
Best Afrobeats/Afropop Artist
Wendy Shay (Winner)
Kojo Blak
KiDi
Olivetheboy
Gyakie
Moliy
Best Traditional Gospel Song
Correct - Joyce Blessing ft King Paluta
Nyame Ye - Piesie Esther (Winner)
So far so good - Mabel Okyere
M'aseda - Kofi Owusu Preprah ft Diana Hamilton
Akorfala - Celestine Donkor ft Diana Hamilton
BABA GOD (MATTHEW 6:26) - Paul Enana
Best African song
With You - Davido ft Omah Lay (Winner)
Audio Engineer of the Year
Enso Nyame Y3 - Daniel Grüll (Winner)
Song Writer of the Year
Have Mercy II - Kofi Kinaata
Take Me Home - Cofi Boham
Sacrifice - Black Sherif (Winner)
Obi Nnim (Obinim) Akwaboah
Send Them a Prayer - Stonebwoy
Abebrese - Ko-Jo Cue
Best Rap Performance
4GG (For God's Glory) - Joe Kay
Abebrese - Ko-Jo Cue
Violence - Sarkodie
Mensei Da - Strongman (Winner)
5th August 9 - Lyrical Joe
Welcome to Africa - Medikal
Lifetime Achievement Award
Daddy Lumba (Winner)
Best Reggae/Dancehall Artist
Samini
Ras Kuuku
Stonebwoy (Winner)
Best Hiplife/Hiphop Artist
Black Sherif
Medikal (Winner)
Kweku Smoke
Sarkodie
Ko-Jo Cue
O'kenneth
Best Group
Soul Winners
Lali x Lola
Keche (Winner)
Bethel Revival
Best Highlife Artiste
Fameye
King Paluta
Kwabena Kwabena
Kofi Kinaata (Winner)
Kuami Eugene
Record of the Year
Chaana - Samini ft Soweto Gospel Choir
Akoma - Asiama
For my good - Soul winners ft Joe Mettle
Afa - Enam
Kwame Macho - Rama Blak
Enso Nyame Y3 - Kwabena Kwabena (Winner)
Best New Artist
Kojo Blak (Winner)
Gonaboy
Lalid
Adom Kiki
Album/EP of the Year
Iron Boy - Black Sherif (Winner)
Torcher - Stonebwoy
After Midnight - Gyakie
Disturbation II - Medikal
Ready - Wendy Shay
Walk With Me - Kweku Smoke
Music for Good
Tree for Life - Nacee
Crox it Out (Cancer) - Lali x Lola (Winner)
Stop Galamsey Now - Nacee
Asaase Nnwom - Rama Blak & OpokuBrew
Most Popular Song of the Year
Shoulder - Medikal ft Shatta Wale & Beeztrap KOTM (Winner)
Foko ! - King Paluta
Sacrifice - Black Sherif
Crazy Love - Wendy Shay ft Olivetheboy
Gymnastic - KiDi ft Olivetheboy & Kojo Blak
Nyame Ye - Piesie Esther
Artist of the Year
Black Sherif (Winner)
Below is a Twitter post confirming Black Sherif's victory at the 2026 TGMA awards.
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Source: YEN.com.gh
Godwin Nii Armah Okine (Entertainment Editor) Godwin Nii Armah Okine has over a decade of experience in online content creation. He joined YEN.com.gh as an Entertainment Editor in May 2025. Godwin graduated from the Ghana Institute of Journalism with a Bachelor's Degree in Communication Studies in 2014. He worked at GhanaCelebrities.Com between 2014-2025 as an Entertainment and later, Managing Editor. Godwin covered the 2014 Africa Youth Games in Gaborone as a student journalist for the African Olympic Committee (ANOCA) and the International Sports Press Association (AIPS). Contact godwnii-armah.okine@yen.com.gh