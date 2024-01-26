Actress, Lupita Nyongo has opened up about her love for Ghana's capital city Accra

The actress extensively documented her experience from engaging in batik workshops to riding with a fleet of female bikers

A video of the actress's time in Accra shared on the actress's social media has gotten many fans talking

Multiple award-winning Mexican-Kenyan actress, Lupita Amondi Nyong'o has caused a stir online after she shared a video of her most recent visit to Accra, Ghana.

The video published on January 25, 2024, by the renowned Oscar award-winning actress has garnered significant traction.

Lupita called her short self-produced documentary "a love letter to Accra" as she detailed her experience in the Ghana's capital city.

Lupita Nyongo pens sweet letter to to Accra Photo source: Instagram/Lupitanyongo

Source: Instagram

Lupita eulogises Ghanaian women

In Lupita Nyong'o's documentary of her recent stint in Accra, the actress was particular about the influence of women on the capital city.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

The actress who was recently appointed the president of the Berlin Film Festival, detailed her experiences and encounters with entrepreneurial women behind some of the city's factories and firebrands.

Nyong'o's love letter read "Glorious Accra, to celebrate you is to celebrate your fierce women, so many fierce women wherever I go. They run this town with an entrepreneurial spirit, that is impossible to ignore. Their impact is widespread. It feels as if everything you touch here has been influenced by women. From the fashion to the factories to the flavours, the women of Accra are fueling the present for a vibrant future. I love to see it. Go get it, ladies."

From Lupita's encounters with bikers, fashion designers, food vendors and factory workers, the actress gave the city a new name - Accra, the city of bada** women!!

Netizens react to Lupita's love letter to Accra

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from netizens as they reacted to Lupita Nyongo'o's love letter to Accra.

blesskuatsem said:

I love the way you embrace your fellow Africans

a.koran remarked:

Awww thanks for Acknowledging my country and repping our women! We work HARD!

josinazmachel noted:

Our African Princess showcasing her African Home (Afrika) to the World

awonorvisi commented:

I wonder where that yellow bubu is from and where that batik lady is ?❤️

christalbeeko wrote:

Welcome to Ghana, the best country in the world! ❤️❤️

Elsa Majimbo confesses love for Ghanaian men

Earlier, Yen.com.gh reported about Elsa Majimbo's recent trip to Ghana as shared by the Kenyan influencer on social media, adding her voice to the trending narrative about Ghana being the best African hotspot for prime entertainment.

The influencer recounted that her experience in Ghana was the best time she would never exchange it for anything.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh