Comedienne and presenter GH Mouthpiece shared the story of how she lost her job at Accra-based radio station Kingdom FM

She said she spoke poorly about the Akufo-Addo government in a video, knowing well that her boss and the president are friends

She opened up about the meetings she had with her boss and the manager and how she finally resigned

Ghanaian media personality GH Mouthpiece opened up about how she lost her job at Accra-based radio station, Kingdom FM.

GH Mouthpiece and Nana Akufo-Addo in photos. Image Credit: @gh_mouthpiece and @nakufoaddo

GH Mouthpiece spoke about how she lost her job

In an exclusive interview on The Delay Show, GH Mouthpiece said she lost her job because of President Akufo-Addo.

Narrating the incident, she said she was called by the manager when she had started hosting her show for the day. During the meeting, the manager and her boss showed her a video she recorded and shared on social media, speaking poorly of the Akufo-Addo government.

GH Mouthpiece noted that the video was recorded in her home and not the workplace, adding that it was when Fix The Country was trending.

She said her boss was unhappy about the video, and he scolded her for that. While scolding her, he told her to watch the video and that at 1 am, he had received a message from Akora concerning the video.

"Anybody who has worked at Kingdom FM knows that my ex-boss refers to Nana Addo as Akora, and they are friends," she told Delay.

Video of GH Mouthpiece speaking about how Akufo-Addo made her lose her job.

After the meeting, the former Kingdom FM presenter asked her boss and the manager whether she could go back on air, and they told her she could not.

"Everybody that day at work was my witness. I walked to my office, picked up my laptop, picked up my bag, and the show was left ajar," she said.

She said she did not work because she had not been called to resume. However, she was called days later to write an apology to the President. She noted that she was given two letters by the media house and was asked to choose one and sign.

After the apology letter, she was given the go-ahead to resume work. However, she resigned and did not feel the edge to work for the radio station.

Below is the full interview of GH Mouthpiece on The Delay Show.

