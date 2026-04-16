A young Ghanaian lady walked to a public transport station with her alleged boyfriend, but refused the vehicle

The young lady's attitude got the other passengers and the trotro driver angry, while her man just kept pleading with her

Ghanaians on social media who watched the video thronged the comment section to share their varied thoughts on the matter

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A young Ghanaian lady caused a scene at a public transport station when her man went with her to join a public vehicle popularly called a trotro in Ghana.

The young man seemed to be ready to join the trotro, but his alleged girlfriend did not want to ride in a public vehicle.

Young lady's refusal to join trotro with her boyfriend causes a stir. Photo credit: @sikaofficial1/X & Getty Images

Source: UGC

In a video on X, the young lady was seen wearing a pair of denim shorts and a black and white top. The man was wearing a pair of wine-coloured trousers with a grey and white shirt.

When they got closer to the trotro, where the conductor, popularly called mate, was shouting 'Circle Lapaz,' the young lady said she would not sit in the vehicle.

She started arguing with her man and stated categorically that she only joins ride-hailing vehicles

"I won't enter a trotro. I don't board trotro. Do I look like someone who boards trotro to you? I only pick Uber."

Meanwhile, the man kept convincing her to join the trotro so they could go. The passengers in the car got angry at the young lady's behaviour and asked the trotro driver to move.

The driver also asked his mate to sit so they could leave, since the two were not ready to join them.

Watch the X video below:

Lady's refusal to join trotro stirs reaction

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to the video shared by @thestatenewss on X. Read them below:

@Indeedablessing said:

"Eeiii😂😂 me na afiga ih be Nigerian movie oo. S3 I won’t sit in the car. E go do you like movie. The guy is a weak man. This is what happens when you allow your emotions to rule over your mind. Sit in the car and leave her alone."

@fredmotorsGH wrote:

"If you are inviting her and she tells you Uber, don't wait till this moment to embarrass her, it's so disrespectful. Let her know you can't afford it from the beginning, so she can be."

@greatotatei said:

"Make she get one for house 🤣🤣."

@Big_Dawg404 wrote:

"C'mon let’s be serious as a country ladies, you don’t even own some of the cars you wish to sit inside, meanwhile your father sef might not have a car buh look, this irritating situation seriously…mtwww!"

@quamechris said:

"Is this real, and the people in the trotro were just standing and watching them fool like that. Na berma no wagyimi anaa, he's never seen a girl like her before. Would have left over there, kraa, you don't pick trotro. Well, she has a point too, to know the kind of woman she is before going for her."

@MrSoyoro wrote:

"Charlie, you people sure say this generation make safe?"

@nickkky_nicole said:

"If she won’t go, leave her there, men overdo things too much 😭."

Trotro drivers and mates charge passengers GH¢50 from Circle to Amasaman. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: UGC

Trotro drivers charge GH¢50 from Circle to Amasaman

In another publication, YEN.com.gh reported that commuters from Circle to Amasaman were left stranded when some trotro drivers and mates decided to charge higher fares.

The trotro drivers and mates decided to charge GH¢50 for a fare that is GH¢7, causing displeasure among the passengers.

Ghanaians on social media who watched the video thronged the comment section to share their varied thoughts on the matter.

Source: YEN.com.gh