Chef Failatu Abdul Razak has in a recent interview with TV3 shared how she met her military husband

The Chef said she introduced herself to her husband as a waitress working at her eatery because she was looking for someone who would love her for who she is

Chef Failatu Abdul Razak on January 1, 2024, attempted the Guinness World Record for the longest cooking hours by an individual

Chef Failatu Abdul Razak in a recent interview with TV3's Cookie Tee and Roland Walker explains how she shares how she met her husband.

Chef Faila became a national hero for attempting the Guinness World Record for the longest cooking hours by an individual.

Her attempt started on January 1, 2024, and lasted for 10 days. She ended her attempt after 227 hours.

Chef Failatu Abdul Razak says she knew her husband was the one when he cried over her Photo Credit: @occupygh_, @livenewsgh

Chef Faila narrates how she met her husband

Chef Failatu Abdul Razak says there was a time in Tamale when there was chaos and the need for very rapid internal security measures.

According to her, the military was called to come into the towns and calm the situation. She said her uncle pleaded with the security officials to occasionally patrol around her eatery to ward off unscrupulous persons.

She narrated that she introduced herself as a waiter working at the eatery to her husband because she wanted a man who would love her for who she is and not what she is.

When asked about how she knew her husband was the one, she responded by saying she knew he was the one when he cried over the thought of losing her to someone else

Honestly, I met him by the roadside while he was on patrol duties. There was this time in Tamale when there was a serious security exercise so my uncle pleaded to them that he has a daughter who has an eatery so they should try and extend their patrol to that side to ward of armed robbers.

After I met him, I disguised myself as a waitress working at the eatery. I have always told myself that in finding love I want a man that will love me for who I am, not what I am. I knew he was the one when he cried over me.

Watch video below:

Ghanaians react to Faila's Story

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from netizens as they reacted to Faila's story

@ewurama_tricia said:

Truth to be told, military men are very sweet

@kwame.homeda said:

Soldier man mpo Dey fall in love na me

@barnestar_gh said:

See me smiling like mumu

@hassanul_bakri said:

Soldier man mpo shed tears for love na civilian

Man dances as he receives a bowl of tuo zaafi from Chef Faila

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on a video of a young man who couldn't hide his joy after receiving a cooked meal at Chef Faila's cook-a-thon in Tamale.

The young man heartily jumped on the dancefloor while holding the bowl of tuo zaafi cooked by Chef Faila.

