Ghanaian rapper Armstrong Affum, widely known as Opanka, has been hit with some devastating news

He took to his social media page to announce the demise of his lovely sister, who had been his bedrock and support system

Ghanaians thronged the comment section to share their condolences with Opanka

Ghanaian rapper Opanka, born Armstrong Affum, has announced some horrible news that has hit his family.

In a post, he disclosed that he had lost his sister in an unpleasant turn of events.

Opanka: Ghanaian rapper loses his sister. Photo: @opankagh

Source: Instagram

Sharing the news on his Instagram page, Opanka said his sister's death had ruined the year 2024 for him. He posted a photo of his deceased sister, who was his confidant.

He added a long caption in which he wondered how someone could be with you today and then tomorrow, they're gone.

He wrote in the caption of the post:

I just lost my lovely sister n my support system through childbirth n I’ve been broken to a point I haven’t felt before in the past days. I can’t say it is well nor I’m okay cos honestly it is not well and I’m not okay. Started 2024 with full vim but 1st month isn’t even over n I’ve been shattered into pieces due to this bad news.

See Opanka's sad post below.

Opanka is not the only popular figure to lose a loved one in recent times. Comedian Funny Face also lost his father back in 2022.

The Hold On rapper, however, did not give any details about the cause of death or the funeral arrangements.

Ghanaians react to the news

The demise of Opanka's sister broke the hearts of many Ghanaians, who could not hide their pain. YEN.com.gh has compiled some comments below.

ohemaawoyeje said:

So sorry about ds

entertainment.yard said:

Sorry for your lost ❤️. My Deepest Condolences

peterson_usgh wrote:

Have my sympathy, champ. We are with you in spirit

the_boy442 said:

Hy3den ma me wate GodFather

Ahoufe Patri: 32-Year-Old Ghanaian Actress Opens Up About Her Depression And Losing Her Mother

YEN.com.gh reported that Ahuofe Patri also lost her mom and went through depression.

Ahoufe Patri, speaking in an interview, recounted some challenges she faced when her dearest mother passed away.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh