Manchester United winger Alejandro Garnacho did West Ham United's Mohammed Kudus' goal celebration by taking a seat on the billboard

Garnacho scored a brace, which contributed to the 3-0 victory of his club against the opposition on February 4, 2024

Garnacho's move sparked debate on social media among football fans

Manchester United's Alejandro Garnacho mocked West Ham United's Mohammed Kudus by hitting the Ghanaian player's signature celebration after scoring a brace.

Alejandro Garnacho and Mohammed Kudus in photos. Image Credit: @manchesterunited and @westham

Garnacho does Kudus' goal celebration

Garnacho did the celebration twice during the game at the Hammer at Old Trafford on February 4, 2024.

Man Utd's Ramus Hojlund gave his club a first-half lead, while Garnacho scored two goals in the second half to seal the victory.

The defeat moved West Ham United downwards to the 7th position in the table with 36 points and Ma Utd with 38 points.

Many Manchester United fans on social media noted that it was the perfect revenge for Mohammed Kudus after he scored against the club on December 23, 2023, with West Ham winning two goals to nil against their club.

West Ham United and some Ghanaian football fans, on the other hand, found Garnacho's act disrespectful.

The Hammers will play Arsenal in their next game at the London Stadium on February 11, 2024.

A post from a fan speaking of the rivalry between Manchester United and West Ham United.

Reactions as Manchester United players mock Mohammed Kudus by doing his goal celebration after beating the Hammers 3-0

Below are reactions from football lovers as Garnacho did Kudus' goal celebration during the game between Manchester United and West Ham United game.

@UTDTrey said:

Garnacho did Kudus celebration right in front of him, I love this shithousery

@AccidikApple said:

The boy is just a copy cat, can't invent, and will always be second best.

@EiiScanty said:

Garnacho hits the Kudus celebration after scoring against Westham

@UtdFaithfuls said:

Garnacho scores against West Ham and does the Kudus' celebration. My starboy! ❤️

