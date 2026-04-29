Counsellor Cyril Lutterodt has defended TV presenter Delay over criticism linked to her recent interview with business magnate Richard Nii Armah Quaye

He spoke on a lifestyle programme on Angel FM in Accra, where he addressed the growing public debate surrounding the interview

His comments have further fuelled ongoing discussions surrounding the divorce between Richard Nii Armah Quaye and Joana Coffie

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Social commentator and marriage counsellor, Cyril George Carstensen Lutterodt, has defended TV host Deloris Frimpong Manso, popularly known as Delay, following criticism over her recent interview with business magnate Richard Nii Armah Quaye.

Speaking on a lifestyle programme on Angel FM in Accra, Counsellor Lutterodt strongly disagreed with critics who questioned the nature of the questions asked during the interview.

Counsellor Lutterodt speaks during a lifestyle programme on Angel FM, where he addressed the ongoing public debate surrounding the interview. Photo credit: GlobalAfricanTimes/Facebook

Source: Facebook

According to him, Delay handled the interview professionally and applied her years of experience in journalism effectively in engaging her guest.

He argued that it is not the role of the public to dictate how an interviewer should conduct an interview, stressing that different people will always have different opinions about questioning styles.

In his view, Delay hosted and directed the conversation appropriately, insisting that she asked relevant and necessary questions during the session.

He also praised her ability to secure and engage a high-profile personality like business magnate Richard Nii Armah Quaye at a time when public interest in his personal life, particularly his divorce, remains high.

Praise for RNAQ’s media appearance

Counsellor Lutterodt further commended Richard Nii Armah Quaye for openly sharing his side of the story regarding his divorce, which has been widely discussed in the media.

The interview between Delay and Richard Nii Armah Quaye continues to generate debate across social media platforms and traditional media spaces. Photo credit: RNAQ/TikTok

Source: Facebook

He noted that such conversations are often one-sided because men rarely speak publicly about their experiences in divorce proceedings.

According to him, RNAQ’s decision to speak out has helped provide balance to public discussions surrounding the matter.

“It will reduce false narratives”

The counsellor expressed hope that the business magnate’s public account will help reduce what he described as false narratives and damage to his reputation.

He added that hearing both sides of a story is important in shaping fair public perception, especially in high-profile relationship breakdowns.

Lutterodt’s comments have added to the ongoing public debate surrounding the divorce between Richard Nii Armah Quaye and his former wife, Joana Coffie, which continues to generate attention across media platforms.

Watch the TikTok video here:

Netizens applaud RNAQ for opening up

Scores of netizens have taken to the comment section to share their thoughts on the matter, many of whom applauded Richard Quaye for taking the bold step to come out to share his own side of the story. YEN.com.gh compiled a list of the comments below:

Princess Nafisah commented:

"It was good he came out to talk."

Kobby Tuesday said:

"Delay is still the goat "

Nana Kofi Dawso shared:

"Sometimes his comments like this affirm the love I have for him."

BiGiLs opined:

"When it comes to marriage matters, leave it to this man."

RNAQ fuels Hajia4Reall dating rumours

YEN.com.gh also reported that RNAQ had sparked buzz online after publicly praising Hajia4Reall’s beauty, fuelling long-time dating rumours.

Their rumoured relationship had earlier gained attention when Nana Akua Addo hinted at the supposed union by naming the socialite as 'Mrs RNAQ'.

The businessman’s comment on her viral photo has intensified speculation, with many expecting the duo to go public with their romance soon.

Source: YEN.com.gh