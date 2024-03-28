Ghanaian dancer Championrolie has opened up about his relationship with his colleague, Afronita

Contrary to what many people think, the dancer says there is nothing going on between them

He shot down the rumours during a recent interview with Andy Dosty on Hitz FM

Ghanaian viral dancer and member of the DWP Dance Academy has opened up about his rumoured relationship with his colleague, Afronita.

The duo has gained a lot of attention with their dance videos, skits and adorable live interactions.

For many fans, a gesture from Championrolie towards Afronita on her birthday that caused a stir online was a testament to their affair.

Championrolie and Afronita Photo source: Instagram/Championrolie, Instagram/Afronitaaa

Source: Instagram

Chamionrolie puts rumours about this relationship to bed

During a recent chat on Htiz FM's morning show with Andy Dosty about Championrolie's upcoming kids' health screening and fun event, the dancer shared his thoughts about the ongoing rumours.

According to Championrolie, his relationship with Afronita was platonic and purposely for work, contrary to what many fans have come to believe.

"Afronitaaa was just my dance partner. We are not dating," the viral Ghanaian dancer emphasised.

In the interview, Championrolie also talked about his education life and how he managed to dance with his school life. The dancer said he was determined to excel at both and ended up graduating with a second class upper-grade undergraduate degree in advertising from Kwame Nkrumah University and Technology.

Netizens share their thoughts on Championrolie and Afronita's relationship

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fans as they commented on Afronita and Championrolie's rumoured affair.

QWESI LABISTER said:

Big Paradise is celebrating rydee

AdanobiAdinorkie noted:

edon cast

NhyiraAnnobil commented:

Eiii dance partner paaa. Not even bestee

CYBEL DJANE added:

I feel bad for Rollie, what if he is catching feelings

Afronita speaks about his relationship with Championrolie

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Afronita had also addressed the rumours about her relationship with her colleague, Championrolie.

The dancer who recently exited the DWP Dance Academy stated that their supposed relationship was just for social media.

She also confirmed that she was currently not dating as she wanted to focus on her books and career.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh