One of Ghana's popular veteran actresses, Kumiwa, is battling an ailment with her legs, and she is in dire need

The actress needs an amount of 4,000 cedis to treat her leg otherwise she risks having one or both legs amputated

Kumiwa has revealed that she is scared of asking Ghanaians for help because of the treatment meted out to her colleague TT

Nevertheless, she openly welcomes help from anyone who wants to support her get back to her feet

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Popular veteran actress, Kumiwa, has narrated her battle with rotten legs that left her almost lifeless some time ago.

In a new video sighted by YEN.com.gh, Kumiwa delved deeper into her plight revealing that she at a point could not walk.

She was speaking in an interview with former TV3 presenter, MzGee, when Kumiwaa put all her struggles across.

A collage of Kumiwaa before and after (photo in blue) her ailment. Photo credit: @mzgee/Youtube @mcbrownkitchen/Instagram

Source: Instagram

According to her, she tripped and fell one time when she had returned from her hometown. Days later, Kumiwa said she realised that her leg had started rotting right to her knee level.

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

Not long after, the other leg was also affected, making her unable to walk.

She kept mentioning one “Papa” who has been of help since her ordeal started.

This Papa, according to Kumiwa, is requesting the sum of GHC4,000 cedis to heal her rotten leg completely, however, she simply cannot afford it.

The actress said she begged the man to reduce the sum and he agreed, but she is scared to ask Ghanaians for help because of TT’s experience.

Kumiwa said she has followed the treatment meted out to TT by some people who have attacked him for asking for help.

She regretted that for her colleague and said it is bad to speak about people in that manner when they ask for help.

“That is not Christianity. Someone needs help and you ignore and insult them and later go to sit in the church. It is not good,” Kumiwa stressed.

She added that it is her personal principle not to beg anyone for help, and that is another reason she has not bothered to ask Ghanaians to help her.

Watch the full interview here:

TT begs for help again after getting over 100K donation

Meanwhile, TT, known in real life as Psalm Adjeteyfion, has been trending in the news following audio of him begging for leftover food from MzGee's kitchen.

This comes after he was given an amount of GH50,000 cedis by vice president Mahamudu Bawumia, and GH40,000 from the Chief of Staf Frema Opare.

TT also got many donations from unknown people, and in less than a year, came back to beg again saying that his rent is expiring in September 2022.

Source: YEN.com.gh