Video of Bayer 04 Leverkusen players Jeremie Frimpong and Victor Boniface dancing to Ghanaian song Kolom by music group Buk Bak during the club's victory parade has warmed many hearts

The celebration was to mark the club's historic unbeaten season, their first-ever Bundesliga title as well as their German Cup title

The video excited many Ghanaians and Nigerians as they watched the two players display their azonto moves to the song

Dutch footballer Jeremie Frimpong and Nigerian footballer Victor Boniface stole the hearts of many Ghanaians when they danced to Ghanaian music group Buk Bak's Kolom during Bayer 04 Leverkusen's victory parade.

Victor Boniface and Jeremie Frimpong at the Bayer 04 Leverkusen victory parade. Image Credit: Getty Images

Jeremie Frimpong and Victor Boniface danced to Buk Bak's Kolom at Bayer Leverkusen's victory parade

Bayer 04 Leverkusen celebrated their double, the Bundesliga and the German Cup titles, at the Bay Arena in Germany on May 26, 2024.

On a tour bus, the club's players, staff, and coach partied hard while showing off the trophies to their fans, who patrolled the streets.

One video from the celebrations that caught the attention of many Ghanaians was when Jeremie Frimpong took over the DJ set and played Ghanaian songs.

The Dutch player of Ghanaian descent played Ghanaian music group Buk Bak's 2012 banger Kolom and took over the dancefloor with his fellow teammate Victor Boniface.

Below is an exciting video of Jeremie Frimpong and Victor Boniface dancing to Buk Bak's Kolom during the Bayer 04 Leverkusen victory parade.

Reactions to the exciting video of Jeremie Frimpong and Victor Boniface dancing to Buk Bak's Kolom

Many Ghanaians in the comments talked about Jeremie Frimpong's connection to his Ghanaian roots despite being Dutch. The video got others talking about the beautiful bond between the two players as they danced.

Below are the reactions from fans as Bayer Leverkusen shared the video on their verified TikTok account:

danielgustavoboak said:

I love Jeremie Frimpong, he’s too active, and hardworking guy on the pitch

okosofrank0 said:

Frimpong, why u no come play give Ghana

Cynthia said:

you guys are the only people making Africa proud not our politicians who doesn't have human value

NORKPLIM said:

As long as Ghana and Nigeria dey there, that place never go be quiet

itz flyboy♣️said:

See how Boniface and Frimpong dey vibe Ghana Naija

Rafa Hamdi said:

Frimpong giving Ishowspeed vibes

Bridgetyelzi99 said:

Am I the only that thinks they’ve bought Westham’s admin for this party

BRA JA SON said:

The Ghanaian blood in Frimpong is strong

Jeremie Frimpong gifted diamond championship rings to his Bayer teammates

YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaian-born Dutch international Jeremie Frimpong rewarded his Bayer 04 Leverkusen teammates with championship rings.

The kind gesture was to reward them for their hard work, unbeaten record in the 2023/2024 season, and first-time lifting of the Bundesliga title.

Many people hailed him for the heartwarming gesture, while others congratulated him on a successful season.

