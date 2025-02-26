The little girl who featured in the popular Melcom advert with retired footballer Asamoah Gyan has resurfaced and she looks all grown up

The lady shared a video of an outing she went on with her schoolmates from West African Senior High School to the University Of Ghana

In the comments section of the video, many Ghanaians were glad to have finally found the brilliant young girl featured in the popular advert

Derah, the young girl who featured in Melcom’s popular advert with ex-Black Stars captain Asamoah Gyan, has resurfaced in a video looking all grown up.

She shared a clip of a seminar with her schoolmates from West African Senior High School at the University of Ghana.

Many Ghanaians, excited to find the girl from the advert after so many years, reacted to the video in the comments section.

In the advert, Derah, who was very young at the time, was seen inside a Melcom store admiring televisions when Asamoah Gyan approached her.

He noticed she was wearing a cute blue shirt with his name and number printed on the back. With a smile, he introduced himself but the little girl refused to believe him.

To convince her, Gyan juggled the Jabulani football from the 2010 FIFA World Cup in South Africa, but she still did not believe he was the real Asamoah Gyan.

Frustrated, the footballer left the store with his shopping. Outside, paparazzi surrounded him, and the girl finally realised who he was. However, by the time she understood the truth, his car had already driven away.

The advert, which promoted Melcom as a shopping destination for everyone, including celebrities, became a big hit. Many people praised the little girl’s acting skills.

A throwback video of the commercial was recently shared on TikTok, and Derah commented on it, reminiscing about the experience.

Ghanaians reminisce over Melcom advert

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

obaa Efya said:

"We all remember paa but Asamoah Gyan too is it by force for us to know you?"

Equiarh Tina wrote:

"Eeeeii memories 😂😂…she is now a big woman 😂.Saa I’m growing paa oo."

K A M A L said:

"That advert made me remember that penalty he missed….😂."

Nana Aba Prisel commented:

"I didn’t see the impact of this advert in my childhood till today. It speaks of how we miss out on certain opportunities due to our negligence and ignorance and just when people get to appreciate."

Righteous man wrote:

"We want to see her as a grown-up now."

Akosuah_Ivy said:

"I felt bad for Asamoah Gyan."

