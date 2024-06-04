Nana Akua Addo has given some tips to celebrities and other Ghanaians who wish to 'slay' the red carpet

According to her, the red carpet is a platform for showcasing elegance and making a fashion statement

For this reason, it was wrong for those who appear to be displaying items like car keys and phones

Actress and fashion icon Nana Akua Addo has called on celebrities to raise the bar regarding their red-carpet appearances.

In a recent interview on The Day Show, Nana Akua emphasized the need for stars to refrain from appearing on the red carpet with everyday items.

Ghanaian celebrities' red-carpet appearances at the 2024 Telecel Ghana Music Awards (TGMA24) evoked mixed reactions.

Afia Schwar was among those who criticised stars like Wendy Shay and others for what they deemed as unimpressive looks on display.

Nana Akua, renowned for her majestic red-carpet appearances, including the recently-held AMVCA in Nigeria, shared some tips.

Answering a question from Berla Mundi, the top fashionista pointed out that it was wrong to inundate red-carpet appearances with items like car keys and mobile phones.

According to the media personality, the red carpet is a platform for showcasing elegance and making a fashion statement, not a casual event where such items should be displayed.

She described the practice of appearing on the red carpet with phones and car keys as "old-fashioned," stressing that it is incorrect to do so.

"We should cease carrying our phones and car keys to the red carpet; it's outdated," Addo stated firmly.

"Sometimes, you attend a red-carpet event and notice individuals with their phones, and you must remind them to hand them over to their personal assistant or someone," she said.

Watch the video below:

Nana Akua Addo spent $11,000 on AMVCA 2024 3D dress

Meanwhile, Nana Akua Addo has caused a stir after stating the amount she invested in her AMVCA gown.

The fashion mogul added it would be expensive to make the same dress today due to the fall in the local currency.

Some social media users have commented on Nana Akua Addo's generous nature and flawless beauty.

