The University of Ghana has congratulated one of its students, Afronita, for her exploits with Abigail at the just-ended BGT.

Afronita, a third-year student at the UG, and her dance partner, Abigail, made Ghana proud by placing third at the BGT

Since their exploits in the UK, the duo have been flooded with congratulatory messages, with the latest coming from the UG

The University of Ghana has congratulated Ghanaian dance duo Abigail and Afronita for their exploits in the just-ended Britain's Got Talent (BGT) reality show.

The dance sensation raised Ghana's flag higher, far away in the UK, after they came third for their impressive performances, from the qualifiers to the finals.

In a post sighted by YEN.com.gh on Facebook, the UG said it is proud of Afronita and Abigail's achievement.

"You and your dance partner, Abigail Dromo, have achieved a remarkable feat by placing third in the 2024 Britain's Got Talent show. Ayeekoo!," the Facebook post read.

Afronita, known in private circles as Danita Akosua Adomah Yeboah, is a third-year student at the University of Ghana, studying banking and finance.

Some Ghanaians who came across the congratulatory message from the UG left a comment under the post.

@Jonathan A. Syme said:

"Missing class is not always a bad thing ooo. I bet if she missed any tests, the lecturers will put in measures to cater for them."

@Ezekiel Nortey also said:

"Putting UG and Ghana on the global map. Congratulations."

Afronita and Abigail's BGT exploits

Afronita and her dance partner, Abigail Dromo, showcased their incredible dance talent to the world via the BGT stage.

The duo received great reviews from the BGT judges, including the famous Simon Cowell, known for his critical and blunt assessments, and show patrons for their performances.

Their exploits earned them a place in the semi-finals of the competition, where they progressed to place third in the finals.

