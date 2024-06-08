A video of Ghanaian actress Nana Ama McBrown having a good time in Dubai has popped up on social media

The actress, who is on holiday in Dubai, shared photos of herself enjoying Arab culture while cruising on a Safari

Netizens who saw the post were delighted and took to the comment section to share their view on her visit

Ghanaian actress Nana Ama McBrown is living her best life in Dubai, as evidenced by photos and videos circulating online.

A TikTok video sighted by YEN.com.gh captured the actress on an exciting desert safari, showcasing not only the stunning landscapes of Dubai but also her adventurous spirit.

McBrown was dressed in a stunning outfit depicting Arab culture and was riding a giant Camel at one point.

Nana Ama McBrown and Kobby Kyei visit Dubai

Ghanaian actress Nana Ama McBrown, her fans and renowned blogger Kobby Kyei are on a sponsored trip to Dubai.

The actress enjoyed cruising on a desert Safari and visiting renowned places in Dubai, including the Miracle Garden, the world's largest natural flower garden, home to 150 million flowers of different varieties.

Netizens react to video of Nana McBrown, fans and Kobby Kyei in Dubai

Netizens who saw the video were delighted to see MacBrown in Dubai and shared their thoughts in the comment section.

@Myzz Chelsea wrote:

"Even though we didn't go some,but we are also enjoying the Dubai vibes here some."

@Alicia wrote:

"I will be happy to see you guys together."

@RossyRossy wrote:

"Beautiful."

Nana Ama McBrown celebrates 1st anniversary as host of Onua Showtym, storms Kumasi with enjoyment

In an earlier publication, YEN.com.gh reported that it has been a year since media personality Nana Ama McBrown joined Media General from Despite Media.

Last year, Nana Ama McBrown ended her four-year relationship with Despite Media, where she hosted the renowned United Showbiz programme on UTV.

She took to the streets of Kumasi to celebrate her milestone with her teeming fans. Social media has been awash with congratulatory messages from fans urging the media personality on.

