Former Togo international Emmanuel Sheyi Adebayor has flaunted his young daughter in a new video on social media.

Thursday, June 13, 2024, marked the birthday of Adebayor's daughter, Kendra. To celebrate her special occasion, the retired Togo captain took to social media to show the girl off.

Emmanuel Adebayor's daughter, Kendra, is celebrating her birthday Photo source: @e_adebayor

Source: Instagram

The video on his official Instagram page shows Kendra as a pretty young girl growing tall like her father.

Sharing the video, the former Arsenal and Manchester City forward described his daughter as the light of his life while revealing how joyful it is to see her grow into a fine young lady.

"Happy Birthday, Princess. Seeing you grow into this amazing young woman fills my heart with endless joy. Shine on, and know you’re the light of my life," he said.

See the post below:

Adebayor's fans join him in celebrating his daughter

The video from Adebayor has many followers reacting and joining him in wishing Kendra a happy birthday.

