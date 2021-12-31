Medikal's younger sister, Patrah Adwoa Frimpong, turned a year older on Monday, January 17, 2022

Patrah celebrated her new age with a simple party with friends and family, including her mother and brother

Videos from the party have popped up showing Medikal spraying bundles of cash on his sister

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Patrah Adwoa Frimpong, the younger sister of rapper Medikal, has celebrated her birthday with family and friends.

Patrah turned a year older on Monday, January 17, 2022. She started her celebration by sharing a photo on her Instagram page.

Later in the evening, Patrah, who is the JCR President of Elizabeth Frances Sey Hall at the University of Ghana went out to party.

Medikal's sister Patrah Frimpong has celebrated her birthday Photo source: @amgmedikal, @patrahh.h

Source: Instagram

The celebration saw Medikal, their mother, and many others joining Patrah to make merry over her new age. Many videos from the party have emerged on social media.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

In one of the videos sighted on Instagram blog @sweet_maame_adwoa, Patrah is seen dressed in a brown bodycon. She stands beside her mother while Medikal urges her to give him a 360 degree pose. She obliges and turns around.

Later, Patrah is seen seated in the midst of other people who had come to celebrate with her. Medikal is heard leading 'happy birthday' cheers for Patrah.

Check out the video below:

Medikal's mother was not left out of the fun as she is seen giving off some dance moves in a video shared by @iamskinp on Instagram.

Another video posted on Instagram by Medikal's fan page, @amgmedikal_news, shows the rapper spraying money on his sister. The money included bundles of 10 cedi notes.

Check out the video below:

Patrah shares birthday with Tracey Boakye

Patrah Frimpong is not the only famous person to have celebrated her birthday on Monday. She happens to share her birthday with actress Tracey Boakye.

As previously reported by YEN.com.gh, Tracey Boakye took over social media with her lovely birthday photos which have got everyone talking.

The actress who turned 31 on January 17, 2022, could not keep calm about the special day.

Many of her teeming fans and followers took to the comment section to react to the photos and wished her well.

Source: YEN.com.gh