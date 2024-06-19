Actor Yaw Dabo continues to live his passion on the football pitch as a team owner and coach

The football entrepreneur was recently trapped in a heated argument with a colleague during a game

A video of Dabo angrily defending his passion and standing his ground has popped up online

Ghanaian actor and football entrepreneur Yaw Dabo recently lost his cool as his team, Dabo Soccer Academy, celebrated their promotional slot in Ghana's Second Division.

The actor continues to invest in his passion, hoping to leverage his stardom for the team's success.

A video of Yaw Dabo engaged in a heated argument with a colleague during a football game has sparked a frenzy online.

Actor Samuel Yaw Dabo Photo source: Instagram/SamuelDabofanpage

Source: Instagram

Dabo defends his coaching passion

Yaw Dabo was among many stars who thronged the Kokoase Astroturf in Kumasi for the much-anticipated game between Frank Naro's and Dr Likee's camps.

The diminutive actor joined his close pal Oboy Siki to coach one of the sides during the game.

Reports indicate that the heated argument erupted after Yaw Dabo's colleague interfered with his decisions as a coach.

Yaw Dabo's colleague seemed to have an issue with his decision to make an unpopular substitution.

Dabo burst out and lashed at his colleague as he defended his coaching decision to substitute the player.

Fans react to Dabo's video

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fans in reaction to Dabo's altercation.

@ParkerSandy5 said:

It’s the part he said he’s gonna mafia the guy and everybody laughed for me

@BarnesPrin42214 commented:

Masa if you are doing the football be serious and appoint a coach and don’t interfere in tactics have you seen have you seen fiorentina Perez on the pitch before

@_Mc_Monney added:

Short men and anger

Dabo meets Otto Addo and the Black Stars

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Yaw Dabo had met with Otto Addo and some Ghanaians during the Black Stars' preparation for their World Cup Qualifying fixture against the Central African Republic.

The coach was impressed by Dabo's progress with his team and promised to return the favour by visiting his soccer academy.

Proofread by Berlinda Entsie, journalist and copy editor at YEN.com.gh

Source: YEN.com.gh