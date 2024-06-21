Retired professional boxer Bukom Banku was featured in an upcoming movie with socialite Shatta Bandle and other diminutive actors

Shatta Baddle disclosed on Instagram that the video was from one of the scenes from the movie titled Send Make I Send

The video got many people laughing hard in the comment section as they applauded their exceptional acting skills

Diminutive actor and socialite Shatta Bandle got many people laughing hard when he shared a scene from an upcoming movie in which he and other diminutive actors were engaged in a bout with retired boxer Bukom Banku.

Bukom Banku, Shatta Bandle and other diminutive actors. Image Credit: @shatta_bandle

Source: Instagram

Bukom Banku featured in a new movie with Bukom Banku

In the video, Bukom Banku was without a shirt and wearing only jersey shorts. He wore gold and white gloves and stylish sneakers.

On the other hand, Shatta Bandle and the other diminutive actors looked classy as they wore matching suits and ties. One of the actors who led the diminutive actors in the fight wore the same type of gloves as Bukom Banku.

On a plain green field, the retired boxer kept a straight face, ready to engage in a bout, while the other diminutive actors were overjoyed, prepared to knock out Bukom Banku.

In the caption of the Instagram post, Shatta Bandle disclosed that the scene was from an upcoming movie by Famous Multimedia Films. Adding that the movie is titled Send Make I Send.

"Famousmultimediafilms1 is coming out with a beatiful movie entitled send make I send watch out worldwide Producer and directed by BENJAMIN SARPONG @famousdelegend," Shatta bandle wrote in the caption.

Below is a video of Shatta Bandle and other diminutive actors battling Bukom Banku.

Reactions to the video of Bukom Bnaku, Shatta Bandle, and other diminutive actors in a movie scene

The comment section of the Instagram post was filled with laughing emojis as many people shared which parts of the scene in the upcoming movie got their ribs cracking.

Others were also confused about whether the other actors on the movie set with Shatta Bandle were diminutive adults or children.

Below are the reactions from fans:

cashy_97 said:

Omoh‍♀️!! ingredients plenty for Ghana oooo

ayatulai_1 said:

The cry wey Shatta cry when them pull am for the man

iam_djgeorge said:

Short nation , una fit do backflip under bed I swear

r_e_e_k_y said:

Shatta wan break back

louislouisdavido said:

You went out to play with your fellow kids...wow

2ru_lova said:

Someone said them use 4 yards material sew suits give those children

icomreve said:

Now shatta bundle can't defeat that friendly giant

richiespices said:

Are they really kids or adults?

drbtgar said:

Shatta, why didn’t you stone him with some of your money? He’d fall immediately

gurlboss_mimi said:

These kids are so funny oo by now you suppose to be in class but see

"Spend my money": Shatta Bandle flaunted his handsome son, reminded Ghanaians of his wealth

YEN.com.gh reported that a video of Shatta Bandle flaunting his son and wealth went viral on social media.

The self-professed millionaire assured his son that he was rich and hence urged him to spend his money.

Many people who thronged the comment section of the video laughed at the statements made by Shatta Bandle.

Source: YEN.com.gh