Kofi Adjorlolo and Christiana Awuni were among the numerous celebrities who attended Roselyn Ngissah's late mother's one-week observation

The two actors, in a video, were all loved up as they spent time together among other guests who attended the event

The video of Kofi Adjorlolo and Christiana Awuni showing affection to each other garnered mixed reactions from Ghanaians on social media

Veteran Ghanaian actors Kofi Adjorlolo and Christiana Awuni courted attention as they showed their close bond at their colleague Roselyn Ngissah's late mother, Elizabeth Ngissah's one-week observation on Saturday, April 26, 2025.

In a video shared by renowned blogger Nana Baffour on TikTok, the two actors, who are both unmarried, got up close and personal as they shared a moment while seated among other guests inside an elegant room at the event.

Kofi Adjorlolo and Christiana Awuni, both sporting all-black outfits and sunglasses, passionately rubbed their faces together as they beamed with excitement and playfully showed affection for each other in front of the camera.

The two actors' passionate moment at the late Madam Elizabeth Ngissah's one-week observation garnered mixed reactions from Ghanaians, who made hilarious remarks about Kofi Adjorlolo for his display of affection towards his colleague.

Roselyn Ngissah's mother's one-week observation

Actress Roselyn Ngissah held a one-week observation event for her late mother, Madam Elizabeth Ngissah, at Patty’s Event Centre, East Legon, in the Greater Accra Region of Ghana on Saturday, April 26, 2025.

The actress' colleagues in the film industry, including John Dumelo, Selassie Ibrahim, Salma Mumin, Nadia Buari, Nana Ama McBrown, Vivian Jill Lawrence, Gloria Sarfo, Nikki Samonas, James Gardiner, Kobby Rana, Kalsoume Sinare, Martha Ankomah, Christiana Awuni, Big Akwes, Kofi Adjorlolo, Kafui Danku, Zynnell Zuh, and many others, attended the one-week observation.

Notable Ghanaian gospel musicians like Diana Hamilton, Obaapa Christy, Celestine Donkor, and others also attended the event to mourn and commiserate with Roselyn Ngissah and her family.

Madam Elizabeth Ngissah passed away after a battle with illness on Monday, April 7, 2025. Roselyn announced her unfortunate passing via a lengthy statement on her official Instagram page.

Kofi and Christiana's moment stirs reactions

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

JAAB said:

"They never mature or grow, shameless drunkards. What do you have for your children and grandchildren?"

eadomakoyaw commented:

"They will do this and later beg for health donations. Hmm 🤔."

SHUANANA said:

"You guys went to console your fellow actress at her mom's funeral, and see what you're doing. Eeeeiiii hmmmm mpaninfo) mpo nie. Ayoooo 😂😂😂😂."

McBrown comforts Roselyn Ngissah at mother's one-week

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Nana Ama McBrown comforted Roselyn Ngissah during their encounter at the latter's mother's one-week observation.

The actress calmed her colleague as she became overwhelmed with emotions and cried in her arms at the event.

Later, Nana Ama McBrown offered consoling words to the bereaved Roselyn Ngissah as she mourned the big loss and her family suffered.

