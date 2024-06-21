Global site navigation

Funny Face Begs Telecel Ghana For Brand Ambassadorial Deal: "I Will Make Millions For You"
Funny Face Begs Telecel Ghana For Brand Ambassadorial Deal: "I Will Make Millions For You"

by  Kofi Owusu 3 min read
  • Funny Face, in a social media post, has appealed to Telecel Ghana to employ him as a brand ambassador
  • The controversial actor claimed that he is the most qualified person to feature in commercial adverts for brands in Ghana
  • Netizens have shown support for him and pleaded with Telecel Ghana to give Funny Face a chance to work with them

Controversial Ghanaian actor Benson Nana Yaw Oduro Boateng, popularly known as Funny Face, has publicly used social media to seek employment with telecommunication giant Telecel Ghana.

Funny Face begs Telecel Ghana for a brand ambassador role

In a social media post, Funny Face begged Telecel Ghana to make him a brand ambassador for the network company.

The actor boasted of his credentials as a popular figure with a massive social media audience and his previous advertisement for Vodafone Ghana as proof of his qualification for an ambassadorial role.

The actor also promised to bring millions of profits for Telecel Ghana if employed.

Funny Face shared an old advert he did for Vodafone Red with the caption:

"Dear Sir/Madam TELECEL , my Name is BENSON OHENE ODURO NANA YAW BOATENG BENSON … pls @Telecel Ghana pls as you can see … No brand in Ghana can kill any TV commercial like i do .. i have the numbers , i have got the Technical know how .. I AM A KING at dis !!! Let me do a new Classic and Timeless TV commecial for your company .. i know what i can do .. when you brong me on board for ur Network .. pls make me ur brand ambassador again .. and i will rake in ghe millions of profit just like 2012 ❤️"

Below is Funny Face's social media post:

Netizens react to Funny Face's social media post

Many social media users who viewed the post supported Funny Face and campaigned to secure a deal for him.

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from some netizens.

@slade_._ commented:

"Funny face is truly loved. He gets engagement anytime he posts. Within few minutes and hours people are in the comment section. Good numbers. ❤️"

@naa_ogboo commented:

"Raw effortless God-given talent combined with serious work ethics. Funny de3 no size, if you give him 6:00am koraa he will arrive at 5:00am. Nobody can take this from you "

@mizz_annn commented:

"@_telecelghana you can do it with the screen god Strategically he can help the brand "

@khonsty_49 commented:

"@_telecelghana May this touch your heart ❤️ cos this is one of the best advs I’ve ever watched "

Funny Face's baby mama, Vanessa Nicole, speaks about their issues in a video

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Vanessa addressed the controversies and accusations surrounding her relationship with the comedian in a video from a TikTok live interview.

She expressed frustration over the misleading online narrative about her, adding that Funny Face even insulted her family.

She mentioned that despite what had happened between them, none of her family members were against him travelling to Kumasi to see the kids.

Proofread by Berlinda Entsie, journalist and copy editor at YEN.com.gh

Source: YEN.com.gh

