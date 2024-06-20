A video of Black Stars player Mohammed Kudus at the barbering salon has surfaced on social media

In the video, which has been widely circulated, the renowned player was captured vibing with the barber

Netizens who saw the video were delighted and took to the comment section to express their views

A Ghanaian barber has shared a video of himself giving renowned Black Stars player Mohammed Kudus a stylish haircut.

The video, shared on TikTok by Mohammed Kudus, captured the player sitting relaxed and waiting for his new look.

Photos of Mohammed Kudus. Image credit: @Mohammed Kudus, West Ham

Source: Facebook

The barber, delighted to have Kudus at his salon, gave him special treatment during the haircut.

It appears the Black Stars player was impressed with his haircut. In the video, he gave the barber a shoutout and commented on how he looks after the haircut.

"Fresh nkoaa," he said.

The video has since gone viral with over 3,000 views, 2,004 likes and 58 comments.

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to video of Ghanaian barber giving Kudus celebrity haircut

Netizens who saw the post were delighted and took to the comment section to admire the looks of Mohammed Kudus.

Many hailed various appellations on him.

@Comfort wrote:

"Fine boy."

@Abilba Regina wrote:

"Much love bro."

@akosuaqueensher92 wrote:

"My heart beat."

@Nana Afia Adepa Joy wrote:

"Fresh star boy best player."

@user4548526328043 wrote:

"Fresh guy, you are loved by many."

@happyaddai446 wrote:

"Be my friend."

@Issah Kudus wrote:

"What a handsome star boy Kudus."

@Princess wrote:

"Wow my love."

@Fatima wrote:

"Fine boy."

@franka wrote:

"I want to be your friend."

@Dominic Monk wrote:

"Fresh boy in town."

@koomsondora wrote:

"Fresh nkoaa fantastic player go higher bro."

@Awurakua Kelly wrote:

"Handsome dude."

@Zakiya Iddriss wrote:

"Looking good."

@user2142203568135 wrote:

"l love you too."

Black Stars players get celebrity haircuts ahead of Central African Republic game

In an earlier publication, YEN.com.gh reported that ahead of the Black Stars game against the Central African Republic, the players received haircuts from a renowned barber known on social media as Celebrity Barber, adding a fresh and confident look to their game-ready appearances.

The players, including Alexander Djiku and Mohammed Kudus, were captured on video taking turns to get their hair trimmed.

Proofread by Edwina N.K Quarcoo, journalist and copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh