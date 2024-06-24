Becca, in a video she shared on her Snapchat, prepared mpotompoto and set it out on a table

The veteran singer showed her culinary skills as she served the staple Ghanaian dish, which is made mainly with yam or cocoyam and broth, among an array of other dishes

In several videos she shared on her Snapchat, the singer showed off soy-glazed chicken and other protein-based meals dipped in different sauces

Veteran singer Becca, known in private life as Rebecca Akosua Acheampong, has taken to Snapchat to share her cooking skills, entertaining her fans by preparing mpotompoto, a traditional Ghanaian dish.

Ghanaian singer Becca. Photo Source: beccaafrica

Source: Instagram

The singer demonstrated her versatility by preparing the staple dish made primarily from yam or cocoyam and cooked in a broth.

Becca's Snapchat Story featured a visually appealing spread of the mpotompoto, set out on a beautifully arranged table. The dish, a beloved part of Ghanaian cuisine, was surrounded by an array of other meals.

In several videos, Becca showcased more of her cooking prowess as she showed off a variety of protein-based dishes. Among these were soy-glazed chicken and ribs in a sweet-looking sauce.

Becca is not the only Ghanaian celebrity who loves local food. Recently, Jordan Ayew was spotted at a chop bar located inside East Legon, where he visited to enjoy some local Ghanaian dishes.

Watch the video here.

Sulley Muntari eats local food

In a similar story published by YEN.com.gh, Sulley Muntari, in a video, visited a local chop bar and had a nice conversation with the owner, with a broad smile on his face.

The video was shared on the eatery's Instagram page, and the caption indicated that the footballer had visited to eat some local dishes.

In the video's comments section, many Ghanaians were happy to see the veteran footballer smiling brightly, sharing their admiration for him.

Aside from Sulley Muntari, Efia Odo was also spotted enjoying local food recently. In a video taken at her restaurant, she ate kenkey with an assortment of protein and stew. The actress and socialite ate in a local asaka, which had pieces of avocado and numerous pieces of pork.

Efia Odo was well-dressed in an elegant black dress and had very long nails, which did not stop her from enjoying the meal with her hand.

