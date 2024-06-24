Actress and media personality Aba Dope turned many heads online when she flaunted her well-rounded chest in a silver-themed corset dress

She rocked heavy makeup, wrapped her frontal lace wig with a scarf, and posed beautifully in the pictures

Many people drooled over how beautiful she looked in the pictures as they complimented her in the comments

Actress and Onua TV presenter Aba Dope caused a stir on social media when she rocked a cleavage-baring corset dress in new pictures.

Aba Dope looking stunning in photos. Image Credit: @aba_dope

Source: Instagram

Aba Dope flaunted her bosoms in a star-studded dress

Aba Dope rocked a silver-themed lace outfit. It was a corset dress that accentuated her voluptuous figure.

In the glowing pictures, she styled her look by wrapping her frontal lace wig with a scarf the same colour as the dress. Her makeup was heavy, elevating her beautiful facial features.

The Onua TV presenter wore silver sparkling heels and accessorised her look by holding a traditional feather fan.

In the caption of the post on her Instagram page, she wrote:

I don’t look back unless there’s a good view.

Meanwhile, this is not the first time the TV presenter put her bosoms on display. At a friend's birthday party in April 2024, she rocked a star-studded, cleavage-baring black dress that got many people talking since her bosoms were not covered with see-through fabric to add a somewhat decent touch to her look.

Below are stunning pictures of Aba Dope slaying in a silver corset dress that showed off her cleavage:

Reactions to Aba Dope's outfit

The pictures of Aba Dope got many people drooling over how gorgeous she looked in her silver-themed look.

Below are the heartwarming comments:

sark_eugene said:

Soooo pretty ❤️

duffie_doris said:

Beautiful damsel ❤️

prince_daterush said:

Odogu wife naw ❤❤❤

akua_bempomaah said:

Pretty Aba

jarbrella said:

Aba beautiful

biggy_chainz__9 said:

My world ❤️❤️

_.queen_elorm said:

Ay3 great❤️

Below is a video of her slaying in her outfit:

