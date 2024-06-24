Global site navigation

Aba Dope Puts Her Bosoms On Display In See-Through Silver Corset Dress, Peeps Drool As Photos Drop
Celebrities

Aba Dope Puts Her Bosoms On Display In See-Through Silver Corset Dress, Peeps Drool As Photos Drop

by  Geraldine Amoah 2 min read
  • Actress and media personality Aba Dope turned many heads online when she flaunted her well-rounded chest in a silver-themed corset dress
  • She rocked heavy makeup, wrapped her frontal lace wig with a scarf, and posed beautifully in the pictures
  • Many people drooled over how beautiful she looked in the pictures as they complimented her in the comments

PAY ATTENTION: Read YEN News now on Facebook Broadcast Channel. Click and follow now!

Actress and Onua TV presenter Aba Dope caused a stir on social media when she rocked a cleavage-baring corset dress in new pictures.

Aba Dope looking stunning in photos
Aba Dope looking stunning in photos. Image Credit: @aba_dope
Source: Instagram

Aba Dope flaunted her bosoms in a star-studded dress

Aba Dope rocked a silver-themed lace outfit. It was a corset dress that accentuated her voluptuous figure.

In the glowing pictures, she styled her look by wrapping her frontal lace wig with a scarf the same colour as the dress. Her makeup was heavy, elevating her beautiful facial features.

Read also

Nana Ama McBrown slays like an Egyptian goddess in a shiny lace gown and charming hairstyle

PAY ATTENTION: All celebrity news in one place! Follow YEN's Facebook Broadcast channel and read on the go.

The Onua TV presenter wore silver sparkling heels and accessorised her look by holding a traditional feather fan.

In the caption of the post on her Instagram page, she wrote:

I don’t look back unless there’s a good view.

Meanwhile, this is not the first time the TV presenter put her bosoms on display. At a friend's birthday party in April 2024, she rocked a star-studded, cleavage-baring black dress that got many people talking since her bosoms were not covered with see-through fabric to add a somewhat decent touch to her look.

Below are stunning pictures of Aba Dope slaying in a silver corset dress that showed off her cleavage:

Reactions to Aba Dope's outfit

The pictures of Aba Dope got many people drooling over how gorgeous she looked in her silver-themed look.

Read also

Fella Makafui wins over Ghanaians as she shares an old movie with top stars: "She has fought for her success"

Below are the heartwarming comments:

sark_eugene said:

Soooo pretty ❤️

duffie_doris said:

Beautiful damsel ❤️

prince_daterush said:

Odogu wife naw ❤❤❤

akua_bempomaah said:

Pretty Aba

jarbrella said:

Aba beautiful

biggy_chainz__9 said:

My world ❤️❤️

_.queen_elorm said:

Ay3 great❤️

Below is a video of her slaying in her outfit:

Aba Dope angered Nigerians for 'outshining' Moses Bliss' wife at her wedding

YEN.com.gh TikTok influencer Aba Dope attended Moses Bliss and Marie Wiseborn's wedding in Accra.

Aba appeared in a pink corseted gown, which revealed her hourglass shape and ample bosom.

But her videos at the wedding have triggered a backlash from a Nigerian lady who says Aba was trying to upstage the bride.

Proofread by Berlinda Entsie, journalist and copy editor at YEN.com.gh

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh

Authors:
Geraldine Amoah avatar

Geraldine Amoah (Entertainment editor) Geraldine Amoah is an Entertainment Editor at YEN.com.gh. She pursued Business Administration at Ashesi University and graduated in 2020. She has over 3 years of experience in journalism. Geraldine's professional career in journalism started at Myjoyonline at Multimedia Group Limited, where she worked as a writer. You can reach out to her at geraldine.amoah@yen.com.gh.

Hot:
Online view pixel