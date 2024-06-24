Aba Dope Puts Her Bosoms On Display In See-Through Silver Corset Dress, Peeps Drool As Photos Drop
- Actress and media personality Aba Dope turned many heads online when she flaunted her well-rounded chest in a silver-themed corset dress
- She rocked heavy makeup, wrapped her frontal lace wig with a scarf, and posed beautifully in the pictures
- Many people drooled over how beautiful she looked in the pictures as they complimented her in the comments
Actress and Onua TV presenter Aba Dope caused a stir on social media when she rocked a cleavage-baring corset dress in new pictures.
Aba Dope flaunted her bosoms in a star-studded dress
Aba Dope rocked a silver-themed lace outfit. It was a corset dress that accentuated her voluptuous figure.
In the glowing pictures, she styled her look by wrapping her frontal lace wig with a scarf the same colour as the dress. Her makeup was heavy, elevating her beautiful facial features.
The Onua TV presenter wore silver sparkling heels and accessorised her look by holding a traditional feather fan.
In the caption of the post on her Instagram page, she wrote:
I don’t look back unless there’s a good view.
Meanwhile, this is not the first time the TV presenter put her bosoms on display. At a friend's birthday party in April 2024, she rocked a star-studded, cleavage-baring black dress that got many people talking since her bosoms were not covered with see-through fabric to add a somewhat decent touch to her look.
Below are stunning pictures of Aba Dope slaying in a silver corset dress that showed off her cleavage:
Reactions to Aba Dope's outfit
The pictures of Aba Dope got many people drooling over how gorgeous she looked in her silver-themed look.
Below are the heartwarming comments:
sark_eugene said:
Soooo pretty ❤️
duffie_doris said:
Beautiful damsel ❤️
prince_daterush said:
Odogu wife naw ❤❤❤
akua_bempomaah said:
Pretty Aba
jarbrella said:
Aba beautiful
biggy_chainz__9 said:
My world ❤️❤️
_.queen_elorm said:
Ay3 great❤️
Below is a video of her slaying in her outfit:
Aba Dope angered Nigerians for 'outshining' Moses Bliss' wife at her wedding
Aba appeared in a pink corseted gown, which revealed her hourglass shape and ample bosom.
But her videos at the wedding have triggered a backlash from a Nigerian lady who says Aba was trying to upstage the bride.
