Hamamat's Eldest Daughter Zulezu Rides A Jet Ski With Speed, Video Amuses Many
Celebrities

by  Geraldine Amoah 2 min read
  • Model and former beauty queen Hamamat Montia shared an adorable video of her eldest daughter, Zulezu, showing off her riding skills on a jet ski
  • Hamamat noted that she watched her daughter without fear or complaints and that she loved how Zulezu enjoyed life
  • The video melted many hearts such that they talked about their admiration for Zulezu's bravery on the jet ski

Former beauty queen and beauty entrepreneur Hamamat Montia's daughter Zulezu was captured flaunting her riding skills on a jet ski on a lake.

Hamamat Montia and her daughter Zulezu in photos
Hamamat Montia and her daughter Zulezu in photos. Image Credit: @iamhamamat
Hamamat Montia's daughter rode a jet ski

2006 Miss Malaika winner beauty, in the video's caption, hinted that Sundays were meant for self-care for her and her family of five.

The mother of three noted that sometimes selfcare looked like what her 12-year-old daughter Zulezu was doing as she flaunted her skills while riding a jet ski on a lake.

Cute little girl slays Yoruba outfit and gele to perfection, video amuses many peeps

Selfcare Sunday #KingsandQueens. Sometimes selfcare looks like this.

The founder of the beauty care line, Hamamat African Beauty, noted that she enjoyed watching her eldest daughter display on the jet ski without fear. She added that she loved how Zulezu enjoys life.

"Just watching your children enjoy life, no fear, no complain, just be present. I love how you enjoy life, my daughter ,"Hamamat Montia wrote in the caption.

Below is a video of Hamamat's eldest daughter showing off her skills on the jet ski.

Reactions to the video of Hamamat's Montia's first child riding a jet ski

The video got many people admiring Zulezu's bravery in riding the jet ski on her own without any guidance from an adult.

Below are the heartwarming comments from people on the video shared by Hamamat on Instagram:

Lisa Quama buys 'Tear Rubber' Cherry Tiggo 7 SUV worth over GH₵380k for her mum as a surprise present

misschiamaka_offorjebe said:

This looks so much fun!!!!!! Loool I want to try it but I have to learn how to swim first

04050609ttmk said:

Nice! She’s having a blast.

amazingly_natural said:

Good head girl!!!

orobaa.essentials said:

So beautiful to watch

mr_zulbab said:

Calm down nawww aah ahh

serenethemodel said:

Hahaha I wish I have the courage to ride like you❤

savannah_waterpark said:

Princess is wilding

Source: YEN.com.gh

Geraldine Amoah avatar

