Ghanaian blogger GH Hyper apologised to his fervent fans after he failed to give adequate updates on the wedding of Nigerian singer Davido and Chioma

He noted that he had to return to the hotel to change from his jersey into his kaftan, hence the delay in updates; however, he added that there would be lots of updates from the wedding reception late on in the evening

Many people shared their concerns and pardoned him, while others gushed over how handsome he looked in his kaftan

Famous Ghanaian blogger GH Hyper left many Ghanaians worried when he failed to drop updates on the wedding of Davido and Chioma in Lagos, Nigeria, on June 25, 2024.

GH Hyper at Davido and Chioma's wedding. Image Credit: @ghhyper and @bellanaijaweddings

Source: Instagram

GH Hyper explained the failure to drop updates on the wedding

On his Instagram page, GH Hyper dropped stunning pictures and explained in the caption why he had not been updating his followers, who were eager to follow the wedding of Davido and Chioma, on his Instagram page.

He noted that he landed in Lagos at dawn on the same day as the wedding and had no time to change into his wedding guest attire.

Therefore, he covered the early parts of Chivido 2024 while rocking a jersey and even posted a heartwarming video of him greeting Davido in Twi, the dialect spoken by the Asantes of Ghana.

He then noted that he had to return to the hotel to put on his stylish kaftan, which he had planned to wear to the wedding earlier.

Gh Hyper apologised for the inadequate wedding coverage and said he was headed to the event groups to cover the reception.

Below is the caption:

#Ghhyperlive Apologies for the inconsistent flow of live updates from #Chivido2024... Had to rush back to my hotel to change into this stunning outfit, courtesy of fashion designer @derry_onpoint , get ready for back-to-back updates from the reception!

Below are lovely pictures of GH Hyper looking dapper in his kaftan to Davido and Chioma's wedding.

Reactions to GH Hyper's outfit to Chioma and Davido's wedding

Many people in the comment section were glad that GH Hyper came out to explain why he was not giving a lot of updates on Chioma and Davido's wedding on his Instagram page.

His fervent followers stated that they had pardoned him and encouraged him to get to the venue quickly and share updates on the remaining wedding activities of Chivido 2024.

Others also gushed over how handsome the Ghanaian blogger looked in his kaftan and told him it was better for him to have worn the kaftan rather than the jersey to attend the wedding ceremony earlier.

Below are the reactions from fans:

akuabadollsmakeovers said:

Apology accepted our one and only HYPER ❤️

iamesisika said:

You look nice, now please hurry back wai

_bigailz_gaise said:

Patiently waiting for more updates

humu_lyps said:

We were abt to cry oh

bbiigg_ddaawwgg said:

This is what you should have worn to greet Davido.

Ghanaian blogger got an invite to Davido and Chioma's wedding, peeps excited

YEN.com.gh reported that famous Ghanaian blogger GH Hyper was overjoyed after receiving his invite to the wedding of Nigerian musician Davido and his long-time partner Chioma Rowland.

The blogger took to Instagram to share a picture of the electronic invite he had received while vacationing in the US.

Many Ghanaians were overjoyed for GH Hyper and noted that they would sleep on his page for updates, while others advised him on covering the wedding.

Source: YEN.com.gh