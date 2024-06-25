Ghanaian Bishop JY Adu has opened up about how the team taking care of Yaw Sarpong handled Dr Bawumia's GH¢100K gift to the musician

He said in an interview that Maame Tiwaa has invested the money in treasury bills to ensure that the musician never runs out of money for his health

Netizens who saw the video were touched and took to the comment section to express their views

Ghanaian Bishop JY Adu has opened up about the colossal GH¢100,000 gift from Dr Mahamudu Bawumia to music legend Yaw Sarpong.

According to the renowned man of God, the money has been used profitably.

Photos of Yaw Sarpong and Maame Tiwaa Image credit: @Yaw Sarpong

Source: Facebook

In a recent interview, JY Adu provided details on how the money was spent, noting that Maame Tiwaa has invested the money in treasury bills.

His comments come amid recent controversy surrounding Yaw Sarpong, his wife, and Maame Tiwaa following the musician's ailing health.

Netizens react to JY Adu's comment

Netizens who saw the post expressed their views in the comment section.

@NanaB wrote:

"If a man has constantly acknowledged a woman over 4 decades, it tells you how good that woman is. Marriage is about sacrifice not just title..Tiwa is better."

@Darryl.finer wrote:

"Don’t let your wife stop you from meeting your future wife."

@AkuaKiny1 wrote:

"Meanwhile, the wife wanted the money to build. She was thinking of property instead of the man’s health."

@kentacmusic wrote:

"Tiwaa has a very good heart. We all need a Tiwaa in our lives oo. Wofa Yaw get well soon and marry Tiwaa.. yes, make her your wife officially."

Yaw Sarpong's ill health and Dr Bawumia's GH¢100K gift

Reports from his close circles indicate that Yaw Sarpong has been ill for nearly two years. His condition had remained out of the public domain until Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia recently visited him.

The Vice President presented GH¢100,000 to the sick musician to help cover the costs associated with his illness.

Yaw Sarpong's wife drags him to Auntie Naa

In an earlier publication, YEN.com.gh reported that shortly after Dr Bawumia donated some money to Yaw Sarpong, his wife, who had been silent about the musician's health condition and other matters, dragged him and his singing partner Maame Tiwaa to Auntie Naa's show on Oyerepa TV.

Her demand was simple: She wanted part of the money to complete the musician's house, which he had started constructing, and custody of his husband.

Her appearance generated controversy as some slammed her for dragging her sick husband to Auntie Naa, while others mounted a strong defence for her.

Source: YEN.com.gh