Famous Ghanaian blogger GH Hyper gave fans a tour of the luxury 2024 GN8 MPV gifted to Nigerian singer Davido and Chioma by GAC Motors Nigeria

The presentation was done on the wedding ground on June 25, 2024, where the singer surprised his wife with their gift

The gesture melted many hearts as they applauded the car company for the expensive gift

Nigerian singer Davido surprised his wife and chef Chioma Rowland with a brand new 2024 GN8 MPV that GAC Motors Nigeria gifted them on their wedding day, June 25, 2024.

The interior of the 2024 GN8 MPV

Famous Ghanaian blogger GH Hyper, who was at Chioma and Davido's wedding, had the privilege of capturing the plush 2024 GN8 MPV.

The tour came after the Kante hitmaker surprised his wife, Chioma. She was overwhelmed with emotions as she explored the car in awe.

The car had the number plate CHIVIDO which is the combined name of CHI from Chioma's name and VIDO from Davido's stage name. The name also represented the hashtag for their wedding, where people could share videos and photos from the plush wedding, making it easily accessible on social media.

The luxury car was all white and decorated with red ribbons for the presentation. The car seats were black and red, and the majority of the interior was black. The carpets were white, which added a twist to the red and black colour theme of the interior.

Below is a video showing the interior of the 2024 GN8 MPV.

Reactions to the video of the plush interior of the 2024 GN8 MPV

The video melted the hearts of many people as they applauded GAC Motors Nigeria for the thoughtful gift to the newly wedded couple, Davido and Chioma.

Others also drooled over the plush interior of the luxury ride as they commented on its beauty in the comment section of the Instagram post.

Below are the reactions:

_tyronepaul_ said:

David didn’t buy the car; it’s a gift from Gac Motors Nigeria, 2 cars actually

ghfinding said:

This my Gari taste sweeter now as I Dey watch this surprise… Davido you be romantic.

issah_cubana said:

Wow, this is very beautiful. Congratulations to you both, Davido and Chioma. Wishing you all the best in your marriage life ❤️❤️❤️❤️

ena.m223 said:

This is tear rubberna who dey wait, dey understand, them dey do these give oo, this is what men want!! I'mma mess up and come back, but she's still there for better or worse #chivido2024 ❤

ohemaa_otoo said:

Someone said after all this that you have seen today, go and settle for less wai

Below is a video of Davido surprising Chioma with the luxury car.

"Why wear a jersey": GH Hyper changes into stylish kaftan at Davido's wedding

YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaian blogger GH Hyper apologised to his fervent fans after he failed to give adequate updates on the wedding of Nigerian singer Davido and Chioma.

He noted that he had to return to the hotel to change from his jersey into his kaftan, hence the delay in updates; however, he added that there would be lots of updates from the wedding reception late on in the evening.

Many people shared their concerns and pardoned him, while others gushed over how handsome he looked in his kaftan.

