Medikal, in a video, was at the premises of Yvonne Nelson International School to see his daughter Island when he met the proprietor of the school, actress Yvonne Nelson

The video, which was originally shared on Medikal's Snapchat page, showed Medikal bonding with Yvonne Nelson as they made a video together

In the video, the gorgeous actress looked a bit different amid rumours that she was carrying a baby, and she rocked a free-flowing dress that reached her toes

Ghanaian rapper Medikal made a notable appearance at the Yvonne Nelson International School, where he visited to see his daughter, Island. During his visit, he had a chance meeting with the school's proprietor, renowned actress Yvonne Nelson. The interaction was captured in a video shared on Medikal's Snapchat.

The video showed an excited Medikal arriving at the school, eager to reunite with his daughter. He met Yvonne Nelson at the premises, who could be seen wearing a long, free-flowing dress that reached her toes. This outfit choice and a noticeable change in her appearance have intensified rumours that the actress might be expecting a baby.

Many social media users on Snapchat noted her slightly different look, fueling ongoing discussions about her possible pregnancy. The rumours started when the actress made an appearance at the Dumsor Must Stop Vigil held on Saturday, June 8, 2024. Joy News reported that the actress had shown up to the protest heavily pregnant, giving credence to the rumours which had been circulating for weeks.

Yvonne Nelson to release part two of her book

In another story, Ghanaian actress and producer Yvonne Nelson says she might release part two of her memoir, 'I Am Not Yvonne Nelson.'

She said this in an X post marking the first anniversary of the book, which garnered much public debate. She has also announced she will be sharing free copies of her book to the public.

The memoir, which touches on the actress' love life, her family troubles, her search for her father, the termination of her pregnancy and her exploits as an actress and social activist, captured the attention of many Ghanaians and other international fans.

