Ghanaian actress Jackie Appiah has taken to her Instagram page to share a warm congratulatory message for Nigerian singer Davido and his beloved wife Chioma, a day after their star-studded wedding in Lagos, Nigeria.

Ghanaian actress Jackie Appiah and Chivido Photo Source: jackieappiah

Source: Instagram

The long-time couple celebrated their union in a grand ceremony attended by numerous celebrities and dignitaries, making it one of the most talked-about events of the week. Although she could not be there in person, Jackie did not let the distance stop her from expressing her heartfelt wishes.

In her Instagram post, Jackie shared her joy for the newlyweds and expressed her wishes for their happiness in marriage. Her message pleased many of her fans and followers, who praised her.. She wrote:

Congratulations to the formidably beautiful couple @davido & my twin @thechefchi on your union. I wish I could be there in person to celebrate with you two, but I am there with you in spirit. Wishing you a lifetime of love, light and laughter. You deserve nothing but joy! To forever together #CHIVIDO24

The wedding itself was a spectacle, with many of the entertainment industry's biggest names in attendance.

Chioma receives new car after wedding

In a related story, Famous Ghanaian blogger GH Hyper gave fans a tour of the luxury 2024 GN8 MPV gifted to Nigerian singer Davido and Chioma by GAC Motors Nigeria.

The presentation was done on the wedding grounds on June 25, 2024, when the singer surprised his wife with their gift.

The gesture melted many hearts as they applauded the car company for the expensive gift. The singer and Chioma have been together for a long time.

Source: YEN.com.gh