Davido's wife Chioma has set a record as she rocked decent yet classy outfits for her traditional wedding

The beautiful wife of the wealthy musician wore different gele styles to match each of the stylish outfits

Some social media users have congratulated the celebrity couple on their beautiful nuptials

Nigerian chef Chioma Avril Rowland, popularly called Chioma, made bold fashion statements at her traditional wedding as she consulted with top designers like Tubobereni to design her wedding outfits.

The wife of famous Nigerian musician and BET winner Davido wore four stunning for day one of her multi-day wedding celebration in Nigeria.

Davido and Chioma look perfect together. Photo credit: @teamchivido.

Davido's wife Chioma slays in corseted Asooke

Davido's wife Chioma made a great first impression with her decent Asooke outfit for her traditional wedding.

She wore flawless makeup and matching gele to complete her look while her husband looked dapper in a three-quarter kaftan.

Watch the video below:

Davido's wife, Chioma, looks ravishing in a white lace outfit

Chioma's second outfit was simply stunning. She looked like a royal princess in an off-shoulder outfit and white pointed high heels.

Check out the video below:

Davido's wife Chioma stole the spotlight in a stylish Igbo outfit

Chef Chioma redefined Igbo dressing with this masterpiece. She wore a beaded lace dress with a a long train.

Check out the video below:

Davido's wife looks regal in a glittering gown for her reception party

Davido's wife Chioma made a bold statement with her evening gown for her reception party as top musicians performed to entertain the wedding guests.

She wore a simple two-tone spaghetti strap dress highlighting her shape while slaying in a charming ponytail hairstyle.

Watch the video below:

Some social media users have commented on Davido's wife Chioma's outfit selection for her luxurious wedding

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

kingsleyeze732 stated:

Proud OBO. 30BG. History has been created in Nigeria today

Browniwales stated:

Davido carry eyes go market ❤️ Mrs Davido is such beautiful clean girl congratulations Chivido

iskaffy0413 stated:

Wao! She's dem too much pretty I love love. So happy for anyways am not jealous bcos am beautiful too

berkierealestate stated:

Beautiful chioma ❤️. This wedding Dey give joy Chivido

chiomasandra95 stated:

Pride of Igbo land❤️

d_realsolz stated:

Look at beauty, how can you define a beauty again when you’re seeing one right on ur screen as we speak. Davido is favored and blessed. God bless your new home Chef Chi. ❤️❤️

iam_anikegold stated:

Abeg Chioma too fine ❤️

