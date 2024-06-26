Two slay queens who showed up to Davido and Chioma's wedding without an invite were bounced by security at the entrance

The ladies slayed in a corset dress that accentuated their curves but suffered a nip slip, which caught the attention of many

The video went viral and generated attention as many talked about their outfits and the fact that they were shameless enough to show up to the event without an invite

A video of two slay queens getting bounced at the plush wedding of Grammy-nominated Nigerian singer Davido and his wife and chef Chioma Rowland has gone viral on social media.

The celebrity couple tied the knot in a plush traditional ceremony in Lagos, Nigeria on June 25, 2024, and it was attended by A-list celebrities from Nigeria and across the African continent.

Slay queens suffer nip slip at Davido and Chioma's wedding

One video from the event that has taken over social media was when two slay queens were bounced from the event by security hired by Davido and Chioma.

The ladies looked gorgeous as they dazzled in their gold corset gowns that accentuated their curves. They styled their hair by rocking a frontal lace wig. Their makeup was beat to perfection.

However, one thing about their looks in the video was the fact that they put their bosoms on display in a cleavage-baring corset gown and ended up suffering a nip slip at the entrance of the wedding venue.

According to reports, the ladies were standing at the entrance of the event because they did not have an invite to the Chivido 2024 wedding.

Below is a video of the slay queens who were bounced at the entrance.

Reactions to the viral video

Social media reactions to the video were unhappy about the slay queens' actions, as they showed up to the event without an invite.

Others also highlighted their outfits as they talked about them being indecent for the occasion since they suffered a nip slip.

Below are the opinions on the viral video:

aseye_yhayra said:

eiii what is it at all.

@therealdaddymo1 said:

Shame is free, and they can’t even afford that. But then again, you really can’t shame the shameless.

@_namedNameless said:

It’s only low esteem and lack of self-regard that will make you go dress up and go for a wedding or an event you were not invited to and you had no business attending.

@Dah_Saint001 said:

This one n*pple be wan commot . Make she no do jumping jumping

@frankiemindset said:

Men. This is really sad tbh! Why go to a wedding you weren’t invited chaii

@broke_punter said:

This ones dy go find their own assurance

Peeps laugh as Anita Akuffo slayed in asoebi to attend Davido's wedding online

YEN.com.gh reported that Media personality Anita Akuffo turned many heads online when she slayed in red Asoebi and gele to celebrate the wedding of Nigerian singer Davido and chef Chioma, who tied the knot on June 25, 2024, in Lagos, Nigeria.

The seasoned broadcaster, in the caption, noted that she was joining the millions of fans around the world who were following the wedding on social media.

Her Instagram post got many people laughing hard, while others drooled over how gorgeous she looked.

