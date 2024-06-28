Jay Bhad has lamented the high level of unemployment among the youth in Ghana

The rapper has called on the government to tackle the issue of employment to stop the youth from engaging in criminal activities

Some social media users who came across Jay Bhad's video shared their opinions

Ghanaian rapper Jackson Kwadwo Bawuah, popularly known as Jay Bhad, has shared his opinion on some of the issues affecting the youth in Ghana.

Jay Bhad. Photo source: @real_jaybahd

Source: Instagram

Jay Bhad addresses crime and unemployment issues

Speaking in a voice tweet on X (formerly Twitter), Jay Bhad expressed his frustration with the issue of unemployment among Ghanaian youth.

The rapper criticised the government for focusing on other social issues besides the high unemployment rate in the country.

He said:

"I want to share this message with the government on behalf of the Ghanaian youth. I am not happy about a lot of things in the country. We can do better for Mother Ghana. We have everything, but I don't know what is stopping them. I have realized that the government is focused on investing in education and building cathedrals. The government have not paid attention to the country's high unemployment rate. It's difficult for people to get employment without relying on family members in high places."

Jay Bhad also added that unemployment has significantly contributed to the rise in the youths engaging in criminal activities.

He advised the Government to invest in building many facilities to employ the youth and deter them from engaging in crime.

He said:

"We have many lands in Ghana. The government can build many facilities to employ the youth. The government should know that no church or religious leader can solve crime issues in Ghana. Only employment will solve the problem of crime in this country. The youth's talents are being wasted in the ghetto."

Listen to the audio below:

Netizens react to Jay Bhad's comments

Jay Bhad's comments on the unemployment and crime issues among the youth resonated with many social media users, who shared their opinions. YEN.com.gh has gathered some of these comments below:

@TawficQ commented:

"Demons get sense like that? Wow."

@capo_stern commented:

"You have really laid some valid points from a ghetto youth president perspective. Enter studio and make it viral."

@kingsle41990565 commented:

"If the celebs are talking about these things each day then they can change something for us."

@Accra1957 commented:

"You are young but wise "

Jay Bahd angry as a fan who wanted his number holds onto his car door while driving

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Jay Bahd was agitated when a die-hard fan held onto his car door while he was driving.

In a viral video, Jay Bahd drove around town with friends in his luxury car when they bumped into a staunch fan who only wanted his phone number.

The rapper tried driving off while shouting at the man to let go of the car door so he could drive off.

Proofread by Edwina N.K Quarcoo, journalist and copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh