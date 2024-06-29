New Force presidential candidate Nana Kwame Bediako, aka Cheddar, took to the market to embark on a presidential campaign as the final date of the 2024 presidential elections looms

A fan spotted him and captured him patrolling the market with heavy security, his team, and one hardworking man who carried a giant speaker at the back of his neck

The video caused a stir online as many people admired his dedication and hard work in the presidential race

New Force presidential candidate Nana Kwame Bediako, aka Cheddar, was spotted preaching his campaign in the marketplace.

Cheddar on a door-to-door presidential campaign. Image Credit: @mari.gyata

Source: Instagram

Nana Kwame Bediako sent his campaign to the market

Nana Kwame Bediako, who is in a bid to win the presidential race in the 2024 presidential elections, was spotted patrolling the marketplace and spreading the word about his campaign.

He beefed up his security in case fans mobbed him at a crowded public place like the market. Unfortunately, the social media post did not disclose the location.

The section of the market he patrolled with security and members of his campaign in the viral video was where mobile phones were repaired and used ones were sold.

Below is a video on one of his presidential campaigns.

Reactions to the video of Cheddar campaigning in the market

Many people in the comments talked about their admiration for Nana Kwame Bediako's dedication to the presidential race. Others also could not resist laughing as they spoke of the gentleman who carried the speaker on his head as they patrolled the marker.

One man who was seen carrying a giant speaker at the back of his neck generated attention in the comments, as many were concerned about his health and safety.

Below are the reactions to the video sighted on Mari Gyata:

esi_burnett said:

The guy carrying the speaker tho

tony_osei_ said:

Wei dea speaker to speaker.

_acquosuah_ said:

What’s with all the aggression we’re not fighting you sir.

iam_miss_mensah said:

It's the guy carrying the speaker for me, ampa s3 obra y3 oku

philljoe said:

His demeanour be some way...can't lay my finger on it

adwoabless24 said:

When they want power sei yaaaa but after they won. You won’t even see their car or shadow hmmmm let’s be wise

nana_ama_darkoa said:

Aden )t)n kooko aduro? y’all play too much

nanaop_gh said:

Aggressive

maameiv said:

Please wait for me i am coming ooo chai‍♀️‍♀️‍♀️

amadecember said:

Market campaign paa o wow

"Eloquence and elegance": Chadder visited Ga Mantse in grand style

YEN.com.gh reported that Nana Kwame Bediako, leader of the New Force party, visited the Ga Mantse Nii Tackie Teiko Tsuru at his palace in Kaneshie.

He was accompanied to the palace by his beautiful wife and an entourage in a long convoy.

The visit offered both Cheddar and the Ga Mantse to discuss national issues while highlighting the importance of peace and unity ahead of the general elections in 2024.

Source: YEN.com.gh