Ghanaian rapper Jay Bahd lost his cool when a fan held onto his car door while he was driving around town with friends

In the video, the man was seen begging earnestly for the rapper's number while his friends shouted at him to let go of the car door

The video got many people laughing hard as many talked about how difficult it was being a celebrity

Celebrated Ghanaian rapper Jay Bahd was agitated when a die-hard fan held onto his car door while driving.

Jay Bahd looks dapper in photos. Image Credit: @real_jaybahd

Source: Instagram

Jay Bahd angry at fan who held onto his car door while driving in town

In the viral video, Jay Bahd was driving around town with friends in his luxury car when they bumped into a staunch fan who only wanted his phone number.

The fan was holding a digital phone which many people in Ghana refer to as a yam phone, as he implored the Gangalia hitmaker to kindly mention his phone number for him to save unto his phone.

Jay Bahd, who was not willing to give the staunch fan his phone number, tried driving off while shouting at the man to let go of the car door so he could drive off.

The rapper's friends could also be heard shouting at the man to refrain from what he was doing since it was dangerous.

Below is the interaction between Jay Bahd and the staunch fan:

Reactions to the video of Jay Bahd and a die-hard fan

Laughing emojis filled the comment section of the video as many people talked about Jay Bahd's actions towards the fan.

Below are the views from Ghanaians on the video shared by famous Ghanaian blogger GH Kwaku:

ugly_frost said:

Na, the guy he dey run or what

richard.f.gaye said:

Look at the phone the guy want use take picture with jaybad

khojotod said:

He should have packed and talk to them they are the fans and need to be treated well

ayam_bornbless said:

The person begging is even Older than Jay Bhad but sekof Ahokyerɛ nti hmm May we all be great .

paa_kwesi_wallas said:

He no see anything yet, this small one he dey cry

ecstasy_autos_ghana said:

Them worry demon make hin vex ,power pass power

kingmontana12 said:

Why is Jaybhad complaining… you are the street king so why complain

Jay Bahd's fan tattooed his name boldly across his chest, screamed in video

YEN.com.gh reported that a staunch fan of Ghanaian rapper Jay Bahd tattooed the musician's name across his chest, and the video has gone viral.

Jay Bahd was filled with gratitude as he reposted the video on his X account and talked about how much his fans love him. The video left many people in awe, while others hailed the die-hard fan.

Proofread by Berlinda Entsie, journalist and copy editor at YEN.com.gh

Source: YEN.com.gh