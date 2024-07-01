Ghanaian dancer Championrolie embarked on an outreach drive where he clothes over 1000 street children, recruited them for his dance drive and also selected 10 street children to groom them

The event was held on Sunday, June 30, 2024, and he was supported by his colleagues from DWP Academy, his close friend Afronita and many others

Many people lauded him for the initiative and urged him to keep doing for for underprivileged children

Ghanaian dancer Championrolie, through his foundation, the Championrolie Foundation, clothed over 1000 street children.

Championrolie at his outreach drive. Image Credit: @ghkwaku

Source: Instagram

Championrolie champions outreach and dance drive

In a beautiful ceremony on Sunday, June 30, 2024, the foundation of the Tecno brand ambassador held an outreach drive, during which several children were given the chance to pick out clothes their size from a rack.

The outfits were neatly packaged in a branded Championrolie Foundation bag and handed to the kids who joyfully posed in photos.

According to reports, the DWP member clothed over 1000 children. It was also gathered that he would select 10 street children and groom them as part of his Dance Drive Project.

Many people, including his close friend Afronita, DWP academy members, friends and brands, attended the event.

Below are photos from the outreach and dance drive.

Ghanaians applaud Championrolie's initiative

Many Ghanaians applauded Championrolie for the charitable initiative after seeing the pictures and videos from the event. Others advised him to keep doing more, while others commented about the event being beautiful and well done.

Others also could not resist the urge to talk about the bond Afronita and Championrolie shared in a few of the slides of the carousel post.

Below are the comments on the event covered by Ghanian blogger GhKwaku on Instagram:

immaculatenaadu said:

The last slide is my highlight. Rolie and Danita, cute together and I love the way they are taking their relationship slow and growing together. They are not rushing at all. #theronitas

zmeweddings.llc said:

The way he looks at her

ewur_abena12 said:

Friends that support friends ❤️

adjoa_lee said:

Awww, beautiful Danita

mamagh60 said:

Omggggggggg, I have seen my favourite people. The ronitas

ayam_bornbless said:

Afronita open Demma eyes…Ebi now you dey come train kids…SMH.

eliz_classic_collections said:

Is the last slide for me❤️

karynfrempomaa said:

God bless you champ

glory_inspired said:

This is beautiful

cr.ystal466 said:

Beautifully planned,well done @championrolie ,I see u Stargyal ❤️

Source: YEN.com.gh