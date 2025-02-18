Mzbel, in an interview, weighed in on Rev Dr Charlotte Oduro's divorce from Apostle Solomon Oduro

The controversial musician shared how she developed a personal issue with the counsellor because she feuded with her son

Mzbel said Charlotte Oduro's demeanour and way of speaking publicly always showed that her marriage would eventually collapse

Controversial Ghanaian musician Belinda Nana Ekua Amoah, popularly known as Mzbel has weighed in on Rev Dr Charlotte Oduro's ongoing divorce saga with her husband, Apostle Solomon Oduro.

Singer Mzbel speaks on Charlotte Oduro's divorce. Photo source: @mzbeldaily and @ApostleSolomonOduro

Source: Instagram

In an interview with media personality Bro Emma on Obibini TV Studio, the 16 Years hitmaker shared that she had a personal issue with Charlotte Oduro because of her criticisms of her son, Okomfo Black for some controversial remarks he made over two years ago.

The musician said the marriage counsellor focused her energy on fighting her son for his statements about God but could not fight to save her marriage from collapsing.

Mzbel noted that she started watching Rev Dr Charlotte Oduro speak publicly on several occasions and was disappointed to see people go to her for advice.

She said the marriage counsellor's demeanour and way of speaking publicly always showed that her marriage to Apostle Solomon Oduro would eventually collapse.

She said:

"After Okomofo Black's issue, I started monitoring her. She became part of my algorithm so I regularly saw her and was disappointed that people were going to her for advice because, from the way she spoke and behaved, you could see her marriage was going to collapse. It was so obvious she would get divorced. With the way she counselled and spoke, Ghanaians should not be surprised that "her marriage is over.

Mzbel claimed that Rev Dr Charlotte Oduro was not as intelligent as she projected herself pointing out that she regularly insulted her husband publicly and saw it as a joke.

She noted that the marriage did not seem appealing to her anymore because of Charlotte Oduro's public utterances, stating that she was not setting good examples for couples interested in tying the knot.

Mzbel wearing a beautiful dress on the red carpet of an award show. Photo source: @mzbeldaily

Source: Instagram

Mzbel questioned why Charlotte Oduro would want to split from her husband despite advising many women against leaving their marriages due to marital issues.

She also cast doubts on Charlotte Oduro's credibility as a marriage counselor stating that her husband would not have released a statement about their divorce if she was indeed a woman of substance.

The controversial singer also called out the marriage counsellor's hypocrisy for applying makeup and trying to enhance her beauty following her divorce after she warned women against taking steps to use beauty care products, claiming they were demonic.

Below is the video of Mzbel speaking on Rev Dr Charlotte Oduro's divorce:

Mzbel's remarks on Charlotte's divorce stir reactions

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

asedatv5566 commented:

"Mzbel, you are right paa. Hypocrisy is worrying that Charlotte woman."

chrisbibilazu said:

"Her issue is like a judge or prosecutor caught stealing!"

maryboadi2960 commented:

"Enough Mzbel. This woman only said all those things just to tell people who she was and where God brought her. So when she said she has been humbled by her husband and she respected her husband because God changed her, you didn't remember? Work on you and leave her alone."

Mzbel shares her fondness for married men

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Mzbel spoke about her fondness for married men in a conversation with Empress Gifty.

The controversial musician said she had exclusively dated married men for most of her adult life.

Mzbel also shared some of the benefits that came with engaging in romantic affairs with married men instead of single men.

Proofread by Samuel Gitonga, Copy Editor at YEN.com.gh

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh